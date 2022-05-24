Edinson Cavani’s reaction after receiving insults from Manchester United fans

Edinson Cavani reacts to the insults of United fans

Edinson Cavani ended one of the worst seasons of his career when this Sunday he was part of the starting team of the Manchester United in a 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace. The Uruguayan, however, became the protagonist of a video that went viral through social networks.

Furious at a new fall for his team, which finished sixth in the table and out of the next edition of the Champions League, the former PSG player was filmed while heading to the bus that would take him back to Old Trafford, it was there when he ran into a group of fans who began to insult him.

The front charrúa did not hide his discontent with the situation that the English team is experiencing and He did not hesitate to respond in the same way. In the images it was possible to see the moment in which the soccer player raised his hand and He showed them the middle finger to answer them.

Against Crystal Palace, Cavani played his last game in the Manchester United shirt (Reuters)

Automatically the fans who were present raised the tone of the insults and they made the same gesture to him while the player got on the bus. From inside he kept pointing at them until finally he retired from the scene.

Edinson Cavani did not have a good season, marked by injuries and especially since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. From there, the also former Napoli striker started losing weight on the team to the point of being relegated to the substitute bench.

Of 48 possible matches in the 2021-22 edition, the Uruguayan played only 20 (between Premier League and cups) and He only scored two goals. Against Crystal Palace, meanwhile, it was the fourth Premier League match that reached 90 minutes. Very different numbers from the previous season in which he played 39 games and scored 17 goals.

Cavani lost prominence with the arrival of Ronaldo (Reuters)

The truth is the 35-year-old player ends his contract on June 30 and neither he nor the British entity have among their plans to continue with the link.

A little less than six months before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, and with the ticket in hand, Cavani will have to study the options with which the next transfer market will have to go to a competitive team and ensure ownership, or at least, be one of the essentials of the squad so as not to lose pace before embarking on their trip to the World Cup with the Selection of Uruguay.

So far, the transfer rumors have indicated that there is an exit that can take him to the Spanish league after an alleged interest from the Real society. On the other hand, recently, a British media assured that the Uruguayan has great chances of disembarking in Boca Juniors from July.

“Edinson Cavani is in advanced talks with Boca Juniors about a movement that would take him back to his native South America”, could be read in an article signed by Tom Hopkinson of the newspaper Mirror.

