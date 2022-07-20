Edison Cavani would have a pre-agreement to play for a club in Spain: what remains for his signing to be defined

Cavani could continue his career in Spain (REUTERS / Phil Noble)

Edinson Cavani He is considered one of the best strikers in the world in the last decade. After being free from Manchester United On June 30, rumors were once again activated about a possible chance that the attacker who will play the World Cup in Qatar with the Uruguayan national team would leave Europe to play in South America.

Beyond the latent desire of Juan Román Riquelme to incorporate him into Boca Juniorsor from the offers he may have had from Brazilian football, it seems that the 35-year-old’s future was to continue his career in the Old continent. That is why, when there are still several weeks left until the end of the pass book, Cavani’s future would be linked to a Spanish club.

According to the newspaper Brand y AS, the uruguayan would have a pre-agreement with Villarreal to join for the next season. Furthermore, a journalist Radio CastellonXavi Jorquera Márquez, indicated that the former attacker of the PSG He would already be analyzing houses in the vicinity of Villarreal to move in with his family.

Precisely, with today’s coach of the Yellow Submarine, Unai Emerycoicided in the Parisian team, which is why the DT would have chosen him to join the team and to add power to a forward that already has Gerard Romero.

The Uruguayan striker comes from playing for Manchester United (Reuters)

Beyond the Uruguayan’s desire to join the Spanish league team, pass still not resolved. The reason? Before being able to incorporate, Villarreal has to get rid of Paco Alcacer, point that could emigrate to Celta de Vigo, led by Eduardo Coudet. If his departure is accelerated, Cavani’s arrival would be one step away.

It must be remembered that the first intention of The ceramic is to be able to recover the Argentine Giovanni Lo Celso, who returned to Tottenham after his loan. As the midfielder who will play the World Cup with the Albiceleste is not taken into account by Antonio Conte, the Spurs are looking for a way out and the money that would come in from a possible sale of the attacker from the Netherlands Arnaut Danjuma (about 30 million euros), would be destined to the purchase of the former Rosario Central.

The Spanish media indicate that Villarreal is informed of the details in which the operation of the former Manchester United would be around. The Uruguayan intends to continue competing at the highest level for at least one more season, and that is why, while waiting to sign with his new club, Edinson continues to train at the Uruguayan national team facilities under the supervision of members of the coaching staff.

KEEP READING:

Julián Álvarez’s first hours at Manchester City: the talk with Guardiola, a viral goal and praise from a teammate

English football will try to ban headers in children under 12: the reasons behind the historic measure

The moving dialogue between Valdano and Ruggeri about Maradona, the “most present absentee”: from the “taco duel” to the unknown gesture in Mexico 86