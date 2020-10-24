Editor Writes Post After Receiving Apology From Red Velvet’s Irene

The editor and stylist whose accusations about Red Velvet member Irene’s conduct led to an apology from the idol has now written a publish clarifying some particulars and asking for followers to cease posting malicious feedback.

Via her Instagram tales on October 23, the editor wrote the next message, wherein she referred to Irene as “C” and SM Leisure as “B Firm.”

I’ve already been harm and I received’t ever neglect the ache. Nonetheless, I needed a direct apology from C with a view to defend my dignity as a human being, and I met C along with folks in cost from B Firm. It took some coordination and time for yesterday’s assembly to occur.

After I first uploaded my publish, I didn’t take any motion as a result of I additionally wanted to make rational and sensible selections in each second in preparation for this example. The most important purpose was that I didn’t wish to create a bigger misunderstanding, and I didn’t wish to add hearth to the rampant hypothesis and chaos.

I assumed that there was no have to take rash motion as a result of instantly after the incident, I acquired an apology from somebody from B Firm who had employed me and the managers who had been there, and so they acknowledged her wrongdoing.

I’ve by no means been a stylist for C’s group. I used to be commissioned by way of outsourcing for one-day styling work for a shoot on Tuesday, October 20 (I used to be first commissioned for this on October 5. I acquired an official e mail about it on October 6, and I ready for 15 days on the request of B Firm and C’s group).

I wrote “somebody met for the primary time” as a result of C had forgotten that day that she had labored with me on a shoot for a sure journal in 2016 (I additionally confirmed this yesterday once we met) and likewise as a result of her actions have been one thing that occurred not solely to me but additionally to a junior editor who was serving to me that day and to an assistant.

For that purpose, these two folks got here with me to the assembly for the apology. They spoke with folks from B Firm and C and so they each acquired an apology from C.

I assumed from the start that there was no want to reply to inconsiderate malicious feedback from C’s followers. I nonetheless really feel the identical approach. The rationale that I nonetheless haven’t taken any motion is that ever since I made a decision I wanted to do one thing about this, my basic purpose and goal has been for C to vow that she’s going to by no means act like that towards anybody once more and for her to fulfill with myself and my two staff members and apologize. Since this has occurred, I’ve stopped the whole lot after receiving the official apology yesterday.

Though some folks have imagined and speculated about this, nothing like a monetary settlement has taken place. (At the moment there may be simply the processing of my pay and compensation for bills for the October 20 one-day work). Additionally, the phrase “settlement” didn’t even come up on the assembly yesterday. It was a gathering for an apology, not for a settlement.

I needed to defend myself till the tip. On the assembly, I requested an apology letter that would come with B Firm and C’s acknowledgement of wrongdoing, apology, and promise to not commit such actions once more as a result of there was no purpose for me to proceed to be indiscriminately attacked by inconsiderate folks and in order that there can be no additional misunderstandings. This publish may also be my final time expressing my stance on the matter.

I’m one particular person. I’ve upheld the ethics of my job that I consider in and I all the time do my greatest at no matter job I’m given. I additionally make errors, and I may very well be seen as a foul particular person by somebody and as an excellent particular person by another person. C is similar in that approach. However I couldn’t conclude that this incident was my very own private matter. I acted on this approach for the sake of restoration from defamation and safety of dignity for myself, who accomplished all of my skilled work associated to my fee, and my colleagues who’ve had the identical expertise as me.

I’m going to work exhausting in order that I can someway overcome this ache and return to my place to proceed my life. Additionally, I received’t react or take any motion associated to this incident. That’s not for my sake; it’s my remaining act of consideration for C who got here to that assembly yesterday. Additionally, in case you are actually a fan of C who sincerely cares about her, I hope that you’ll not cross the road and can cease. These posts don’t harm me in any respect and they don’t have an effect on C positively in any approach.

Lastly, I did count on to some stage, because of the dimension of this incident, invasion of my privateness and the stirring up of rumors for dramatic media manipulation, and though I do know that I most definitely can do nothing to cease that, it could be good in the event you stopped now. I’m additionally making ready one thing relating to this.

This publish has gotten lengthy. From my place, I needed to write this. I personally deeply apologize to the B Firm workers for creating tiring work.

Lastly, I earnestly ask this of the people who find themselves studying this publish. I hope that you’ll cease writing speculative posts and articles, which find yourself inflicting better ache and harm to everybody. Thanks.