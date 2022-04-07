Edouard Mendy’s unusual mistake in Benzema’s third goal in Chelsea-Real Madrid

Chelsea and Real Madrid starred in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. In the stadium Stamford Bridgethe Spanish team won 3-1 with three goals from Karim Benzema; Kai Havertz converted for the English.

The third goal of The Blues had the goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as main protagonist, after a serious mistake. The goalkeeper received a defensive rejection of the visit almost in the middle of the field and in front of Benzema’s stalking he gave a faulty pass.

the french striker continued in search of the ball and his pressure against Antonio Rüdiger had an effect because he kept the rebound and converted with the bow at his mercy.

Karim Benzema took advantage of the errors of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Antonio Rudiger and scored the third of his personal account in Real Madrid’s victory against Chelsea (Reuters / Peter Cziborra)

Benzema opened the scoring with a header at 21 and repeated with another header at 24before closing his hat trick to the minute of the complement with the aforementioned Mendy blooper. Kai Havertz, also with a header, closed the gap at 24 of the first half to maintain the hope of the reigning European champion. In spite of this, Real Madrid’s 3-1 allows it to face with an important advantage the turn the next week in the Santiago Bernabeu.

Although Chelsea started out dominating the ball against a Real Madrid team that pressed trying to recover the ball early to go on the attack, they were met by the orderly defense of Real Madrid. The English team also had problems in their pressure, too slow, which favored Merengue, who soon found the goal.

A new arrival from Vinicius on the left ended with a cross into the area, where Benzema appeared to finish off a header to the nets of Edouard Mendy (21). Just three minutes later, the French extended the merengue account with another header in the race from a pass from Luka Modric (24).

Behind on the scoreboard, the English team did not lower their arms and rushed forward in search of goal, but it was difficult for them to find the gaps in the compact white defense. Thomas Tuchel’s team managed to close the gap when Havertz headed a cross into the box almost from close range (40).

As soon as he came back from the break, Benzema took advantage of a serious error by goalkeeper Mendy who had left his area and, under pressure from the Frenchman, gave Antonio Rudiger a poor performance. Benzema cut the pass to go towards the goal and score on an empty goal to make it 3-1 (46), which made the game very difficult for the locals.

The English team began to create more problems with the entry of striker Romelo Lukaku for Christian Pulisic (64). In the final minutes, Real Madrid began to feel tired, backing down and facilitating local arrivals, although they managed to hold on to the result.

