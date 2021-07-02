ED’s screws on Mukhtar Ansari, Vigilance realize in Ambedkar memorial rip-off

Lucknow: The ED is tightening the noose at the Mafia and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who’s lodged in Banda prison in Uttar Pradesh. Now Prayagraj Unit has registered a case in opposition to Mukhtar relating to cash laundering. The Prevention of Cash Laundering Act has been imposed on Mukhtar Ansari. Allow us to let you know that the circumstances registered in Lucknow and Mau were registered at the foundation of previous. Additionally Learn – Nirav Modi’s sister despatched Rs 17.25 crore to Executive of India, ED informed the entire subject

Allow us to let you know that the ED can now take primary motion on Mukhtar’s belongings. Investigation may be being carried out on this regard. Allow us to let you know that Mukhtar Ansari has many legal circumstances registered in opposition to him like unlawful ownership of land, misappropriation and embezzlement and so on. On the identical time, a case was once registered in Mau on a number of fees together with fraudulent withdrawal of MLA budget. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh didn’t seem prior to the ED, paperwork at the foundation of interrogation sought from the investigating company thru legal professionals

Allow us to let you know that the Vigilance group is able to crack down on greater than 3 dozen other people together with Babu Singh Kushwaha, Naseemuddin Siddiqui within the 4200 crore Ambedkar memorial rip-off case. Provide an explanation for that the Vigilance group will even file the statements of the group officials within the subject of provide of stones put in within the memorial. Allow us to tell that up to now 23 accused on this rip-off have long gone to prison after arrest. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra: ED arrested two assistants of former House Minister Anil Deshmukh, Sharad Pawar stated – this isn’t new for us