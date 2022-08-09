Edson Álvarez, the fifth player with the highest market value in the Eredivisie for the 2022-23 season

Edson Álvarez, player of Ajax Amsterdam. Photo: @AFCAjax

The race of Edson Alvarez in European football continues to grow. The Mexican soccer player, multiple champion with the ajax from amsterdam, is one of the most prominent elements in football in the Netherlands for his performance on the pitch. This has been materialized in the valuation of his card, since he is ranked as the fifth most expensive player in the entire Eredivisie for the 2022-23 season.

According to the specialized site Transfermarkt, the former American is valued at 22 million euros (updated June 2022) with an upward trend. Since he signed for Ajax in 2019, Álvarez has increased his value almost double, since since his arrival, the estimate on his letter was around 13 million.

It is then that the 24-year-old soccer player ranks as the most expensive Mexican in the league and, in the same way, as the most valued Concacaf representative. For the current championship, there will be four compatriots who play in the Eredivisie because, in addition to Edson, they will Erick Gutierrez (7 million) with PSV Eindovhen, Santiago Gimenez (4 million) with Feyenoord and pending the signing of the contract, Jorge Sanchez (5 million) with Ajax.

Edson Álvarez, player of Ajax Amsterdam. Photo: @AFCAjax

1. Antony dos Santos (Brazil): 35 million euros.

2. Jurrien Timber (Netherlands): 35 million euros.

3. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) €30 million.

4. Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast): 24 million euros.

5. Edson Alvarez (Mexico): 22 million euros.

According to newspaper information The Telegraph, Jorge Sanchez who a few days ago traveled to Dutch territory to close his signing with Ajax, has already passed the medical exams. Therefore, the signing of the contract and official presentation is only a matter of time.

This is how the lateral defender will be reunited with Edson Alvarez after both players coincided as elements of the Águilas del America in the MX League. In the cream-blue institution, Mexicans won three titles: one from Liga MX (2018), one from Copa MX (2019) and another from Champion of Champions (2019).

Edson Álvarez, player of Ajax Amsterdam. Photo: @AFCAjax

After signing his bond with the Amsterdam team, Sánchez must return to Mexico to process his work visa. After that, he must return to the Netherlands to put himself under the orders of the coach Alfred Schreuder and start your adventure in European football.

In addition to the Aztecs in Dutch football, there are others who play in the so-called big five league in Europe: LaLiga in Spain, the Premier League in England, the Bundesliga in Germany, Ligue1 in France and Serie A in Europe. For the 2022-23 season, there will be no Mexican representatives in German or French football.

LaLiga: Andres Guardado at Real Betis (1.5 million), Jesus Tecatito Corona at Sevilla (18 million), Daniel Aceves (1.5 million) and Marcelo Flores (1.5 million) at Real Oviedo.

Premier League: Raúl Jiménez (18 million) at Wolverhampton and Santiago Muñoz at Newcastle United (1.5 million).

A league: Hirving Lozano (30 million) at Napoli and Johan Vásquez (4 million) at Cremonese.

KEEP READING:

Edson Álvarez: the millionaire figure that Ajax would ask for his departure from the club

A break for America and another blow for Chivas, what the Leagues Cup duels left

MLS roster outperformed Liga MX for 2022 All-Star Game