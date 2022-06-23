Edson Álvarez: the millionaire figure that Ajax will ask for his departure from the club

Edson Álvarez could leave Ajax in the summer of 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@EdsonAlvarez19)

Edson Álvarez He has positioned himself as one of the best Mexican players in the world. His sporting growth with the ajax from amsterdam has made him one of the benchmarks of the National Team and, therefore, a player attractive for different cadres in Europe. Given the interest, the Dutch team established a precio for his departure from the club, although the millionaire figure places him almost on a par with the Napoli striker Hirving Lozano.

According to Dutch journalist Mike Verweij of the daily Telegraphas he machine like Sebastián Haller they have become the two personalities who could leave the institution in the following months. In this sense, due to their fundamental role in the campus, they established a high value for the total acquisition of their letter in such a way that they can have a economic benefit with possible purchase.

In the case of the native of Tlalnepantla de Baz in the State of Mexico, the directors of Ajax will consider his abandonment in case any team dares to offer between EUR 30 million and EUR 31 million. In case of finalizing its transfer to another institution for the required amount, Álvarez could become the most valuable Mexican player in European soccer.

Álvarez and Lozano are the most valuable Mexican players of the moment (Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

According to the portal specialized in transfers Transfermarktthe valor actual of Edson is located in €22 millionwhich places it in the second rung of the most valuable players ranking. The top is occupied by Hirving Lozanoaged 26, whose letter is valued at €30 million and has experienced a decline after having reached the maximum number of €45 million.

In that sense, if any club meets the demands of the Amsterdam team, Álvarez’s value would reach a new record figure in his career, with which he will unseat the Tuzos de Pachuca youth squad. It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the team’s demands, age, institution, playing time, performance and appearances with the national team are other factors that determine his value.

In addition, the Ajax could consolidate one of its best transactions in the most recent years. It is important to note that the player arrived in 2019, from the ranks of Club América, in exchange for EUR 15 millionso its sale in 2022 would take place by more than half of the original investment.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Edson won his second league title with Ajax (Photo: Twitter/@EdsonAlvarez19)

Although the explicit interest of any team in acquiring the Mexican card has not been disclosed so far, in the last part of the 2021-22 season the possibility of his departure to Manchester United of the Premier League. It’s important pointing that Erik ten Hagwho was coach of the Dutch team, was hired by the english team.

In that sense, knowing him since his arrival in the Eredivisie, rumors about the supposed interest of the technical director to take Álvarez to English football as one of his confidence boosters. Despite this, no bids have been announced so far for the machine.

Throughout the most recent season, Álvarez established a new record for official matches played, with 31. Similarly, he managed to be present with five goals and one assist. Throughout his stay in the Netherlands he has added 99 games played, with nine goals18 yellow cards and only a couple of expulsions.

