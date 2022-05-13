Edson Álvarez was champion with Ajax and received an ovation after scoring a goal

So was the Edson Alvarez goal with which he was proclaimed champion with Ajax (Video: ESPN)

Edson Alvarez shined again in Netherlandsbecause in addition to starting as a starter again with the Ajaxthis time he was present on the scoreboard in the 5-0 win against Heerenveen, a game with which he also his team became league champions for the second consecutive year.

The group led by Erik Ten Hag I needed three more points to sentence the championship in the absence of a game on the calendar and they did not disappoint, Well, they endorsed Heerenveen one more winwho is in the middle of the table with nothing in dispute.

The one that shone with its own light was Edsonwho after scoring the last goal of the match after a corner kick, received a tremendous ovation from his fans, as they were crowned on the field of Johan Cruyff Arenastadium where they were able to lift the 36th league title in their history.

Part of Ajax’s celebration after being champion of the Eredivisie (Video: ESPN)

This title means the second of the Eredivisie for Edson Alvarezwho since he landed in Amsterdam does not know what it is to lose the league championship.

Similarly, this championship is the third consecutive for the Ajaxbecause in the 2019-20 season there was no champion after the championship was canceled due to the pandemic caused by the COVID-19.

For this reason, Netherlands they haven’t seen another team raise the famous saucer since the end of the 2017-18 seasonwhen the PSV Eindhoven from Hirving Lozano He beat Ajax himself by four points.

This is how Edson Álvarez came out to celebrate the Ajax title (Photo: ESPN)

In this way he closed Edson Alvarez a very positive year on a personal level, as he established himself as the permanent starter for Ten Hag, who by the way will lead Manchester United from next season.

Besides, Edson had the best scoring quota since his arrival on the Old Continent, as he scored four goals and provided one assist throughout the year. Two of those annotations were achieved in his last two commitments, and even one of them was to tie over the hour against AZ Alkmaar.

These actions also served to raise its value in the specialized portal Transfermaktwhere at the beginning of the year it was valued at just over $18 million. Now its cost is around USD 22 million.

The great goal by Erick Gutiérrez with PSV the same day that Edson Álvarez was crowned (Video: ESPN)

Who also shone this same day in the same country was Erick Gutierrezbecause it closed the year in a spectacular way, since although they could not reach the Ajax In the table, he was proclaimed Cup champion with PSV Eindhoven and culminated with a great goal against NEC Nijmegen.

The goal was decisive in the match, since it was added to the two annotations of Ritsu Doan y Eran Zahavi who managed to make the difference against the two goals against scored by Mikkel Duelund and Jonathan Okita. Although the farmers managed to add three units with the victory, Edson Álvarez’s Ajax win over Heerenveen took away their chance to aspire to the title.

even though now Gutiérrez has left the midfield to occupy a central position, an initiative promoted by the strategist Roger Schmidtits versatility have attracted some spotlights, especially in the face of Qatar World Cup 2022 for Mexico.

KEEP READING:

Chicharito defended Canelo after falling to Bivol: “a victory or a defeat does not define”

What is known about Juan Carlos Osorio and his return to Liga MX

What is the rival that Memo Ochoa would like to face in the final of Liga MX