Eduardo Berizzo debuted with a loss in Chile against South Korea

Eduardo Berizzo debuted with a defeat in La Roja



Eduardo Berizzo He began his new cycle at the head of the Chilean team with a false step. Is that South Korea was imposed by 2 a 0 against the Andean team in a friendly match in preparation for the Qatar World Cup 2022 for the Asian team, since the South American representative did not get a place for the international event.

In the 11th minute, the locals pierced the Chilean net in the first arrival of the game with a great right cross from Hwang Heechan from the left sector of the area. And in discount time Heung Min Sonthe South Korean star of Tottenhamscored from a free kick with a brilliant execution that stuck in the right corner that served him to celebrate in the best way his centenary presentation with his country’s team.

The striking thing was that the meeting began dominated by The Red, since the South Koreans were slow to get into the rhythm of the match. However, an electric vertical play ended with the ball in the visiting net. From then on the letters changed and South Korea showed superiority to Chile. Heung Min Sonreferent and figure of the Tottenhan Hotspur from Premier Leaguewas the most outstanding protagonist of the match and closed his participation with a great goal.

The captain of the local team had them in all colors: only on the run in front of the goalkeeper Fernando de Paul, in play of short touches and handing out assists. and he had his prize at the end of the duel with an impressive work that sealed the 2 a 0.

For more complications Chilethe cast of Toto Berizzo was left with 10 players due to the expulsion for a double yellow card of Alex Ibacache. The match was the first prior to the Qatar World Cup for South Korea, which will be measured on June 10 against Paraguay.

Chile He made his debut in this game with the Argentine strategist on the substitute bench, who took over last week to replace the Uruguayan Martin Lasarte, who failed to qualify for The Red to the World Cup to be played in the Gulf country. While, South Korea will be part of the most important event on the planet in the Group H beside Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.

KEEP READING

Neymar gave Brazil the victory against Japan and was one step away from breaking Pelé’s record

Lionel Messi’s message after scoring five goals with the Argentine national team: “We couldn’t close the season in a better way”

Lionel Messi’s spectacular match against Estonia: five great goals to continue making history in the Argentine team