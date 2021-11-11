Eduardo Gorraez, forerunner of the Olympic movement in Mexico, died

Foto: Twitter/@COM_Mexico

Eduardo Gorraez, who for many years was part of the Mexican Olympic Sports Center (CDOM) as its director, passed away this Monday, November 8, 2021. The news was confirmed by the Mexican Olympic Committee itself (WITH) through his official social networks, although the reason for his death is unknown.

“The # Mexican Olympic Family regrets the death of Professor Eduardo Gorraez, who for many years was director of #CDOM; a great man who was always attentive to the best causes of the Olympic Movement in our country. Our condolences to family and friends. Rest in Peace ”, reads the publication of the @COM_Mexico on your verified Twitter account.

One of the characters who also confirmed the news was Carlos Padilla Becerra, the still director of the COM. Through your account Twitter declared that “with great sorrow and deep sorrow I report the death of our dear friend, Professor Eduardo Gorraez, happened on monday 8 of this month, permanent member of the Mexican Olympic Committee and who was a great director of the Mexican Olympic Sports Center. I accompany family and friends in their pain. Rest in peace”.

Similarly, the news transcended the political sphere, as the federal deputy for the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) Mari Jose Alcala he also communicated his regret. “A sad day for the Olympian family. My condolences to the family and close friends of Professor Eduardo Gorraez. Rest in Peace ”, is the message that is read in his verified account of Twitter.

Eduardo Gorraez Larrinaga was part of the Military College, where he received a sports training that allowed him to perform in the professional field. Years after graduating, he joined Colegio Madrid as part of the teaching staff. His impulse to take part, according to an interview carried out for the Museum of Historical Memory of said educational institution, was motivated by “The mystique and the miracle of teaching that constituted the educational project of the Spanish exiled teachers”.

His legacy at the College had a greater weight in sports training. At his request, the facilities were enabled to allocate areas where students could practice athletics, volleyball, soccer and basketball. In his active period, the sports representation of students in intercollegiate competitions had one of its most recognized heydays, as they won various trophies.

His stay in the educational organization had an obligatory end when he was invited to be part of the Organizing Committee of the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games. From that moment on, his commitment to the Mexican Olympism led him to be part of various government institutions focused on sports. His first participation was with the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade).

Since then, he has also been part of the Mexican Olympic Committee, where he was appointed director of the Sports Center of the institution. In office, he faced the challenge of rehabilitating various sections of CDOM facilities that were damaged by a waterspout that hit Mexico City in September 2001. At that time, it was estimated that the Repair of the damages cost between MXN 5 million and MXN 6 million.

His work in public service was recognized by the Mexican authorities. Even in 1996, as a tribute, a room attached to the Gymnasium and the Olympic Pool in Mexico City was named after him. At present, sports activities are carried out in this enclosure by the Benito Juárez Mayor’s Office.

