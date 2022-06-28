Eduardo Salvio defined his future away from Boca Juniors

Salvio’s passage through Boca came to an end (Photo: Reuters)

the chapter of Edward Salvio in Boca Juniors seems to have come to an end. After efforts in negotiations by the Xeneize, the Toto made the decision to continue his professional career in Mexico. Before getting on the plane to his new club, he will be on the substitute bench this Tuesday when the team led by Sebastián Battaglia visits Corinthians in the first leg match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup.

The reality is that once June 30, 2022 arrives, the striker will be released and will pack his bags for North America. There, Pumas is waiting for him with open arms and with the offer of two years that the footballer accepted a few hours ago: it doubled the numbers that Boca presented when discussing a contract renewal and with an increase during the 2023/24 season. Once again, 10 a.m. Xeneize in the maximum continental tournament it will be left without an owner.

Battaglia did not use it in the practices prior to the duel against the Brazilian team, but he also wrote it down on the concentrate list to travel to São Paulo. From Mexico they assure that once Salvio fulfills his last obligations, will embark on his journey to Liga MX for the next step in his professional career. Meanwhile, on the side of the Ribera club they remain calm in that they made the maximum possible effort to reach an agreement between the parties.

El Toto leaves with four trophies with Boca: Argentine Super League 2019/20, League Cup 2020 and 2022 and the Argentine Cup 2019/20 (Photo: Reuters)

In addition, local media added that a talk between the protagonist and the coach Andres Lillini was fundamental for the decision to go to Pumas. The Toto It will be the fifth reinforcement of the institution behind César Huerta, Gustavo del Prete, Adrián Alderete and Gil Alcalá. With a new league beginning next Sunday, July 3 at home against Tijuana, the expectations of improving on 11th place in the regular season and early exit in the round of 16 are up in the air.

On the other side of the sidewalk, the Football Council will initiate the plan they had in mind in the event of an exit from the Toto: look for an alternative on the market. In a few days, Boca will begin to look more closely at the transfer window to find the best solution for Eduardo’s unexpected departure. Still without clear names on the table and with a Libertadores key in the middle, It will be a difficult job for the leaders to find a footballer of the hierarchy of the one born in Avellaneda.

