Educate Standing/IRCTC Replace: Flood scenario improves right here, trains get started running on Darbhanga-Samastipur railway phase

Educate Standing/IRCTC Replace Bihar Flood The water stage of main rivers of Bihar is now declining. After the lower within the water stage, the teach provider which used to be closed because of flood in Darbhanga-Samastipur railway phase underneath Samastipur railway department of East Central Railway used to be began on Monday night time. Rajesh Kumar, Leader Public Family members Officer of East Central Railway stated on Monday that because of flood, the water stage of flood water close to Thalwara-Hayaghat station of Darbhanga-Samastipur railway department of Samastipur railway department close to Might Rail Bridge No. 16 (km 22/6). After the relief, the operation of trains has been began in this phase from the night time.

He stated that 02562 New Delhi-Darbhanga Particular leaving New Delhi on Sunday used to be run on common direction, whilst 02561 Jaynagar-New Delhi Particular teach leaving Jaynagar on Monday additionally left on common direction. He stated that different trains also are being run from this direction now.

It's noteworthy that as a precautionary measure for passenger protection, the operation of trains in this phase used to be closed since August 31 as a precautionary measure in view of passenger protection because of flood waters close to Rail Bridge No. 16 close to Thalwara-Hayaghat station.

(Enter IANS)