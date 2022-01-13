Educate Twist of fate: 98 passengers boarded the Bikaner-Guwahati Categorical from Patna Junction

Educate Twist of fate Replace: West Bengal Bikaner Categorical going from Patna to Guwahati on Thursday (Bikaner-Guwahati Categorical)After the twist of fate, knowledge has come to the fore that 98 other people had boarded this teach from Patna. This data has been given by means of Leader Reservation Manager Rajesh Kumar of Patna Junction, the capital of Bihar. Leader Reservation Manager of Patna Junction to information company ANI mentioned, 98 other people from Patna Junction and three from Mokama and a couple of from Bakhtiyarpur had boarded the teach (Guwahati-Bikaner Categorical).Additionally Learn – Guwahati-Bikaner Categorical Twist of fate: Those helpline numbers issued by means of Railways, dial for lend a hand

#UPDATE | 98 passengers boarded the teach (Guwahati-Bikaner Categorical) from Patna junction and three other people from Mokama and a couple of other people from Bakhtiarpur: Rajesh Kumar Leader Reservation manager, Patna junction, Bihar %.twitter.com/0uonGiagxp – ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

Railway knowledgeable that on 13/01/2022 from Patna Junction in Bikaner-Guwahati Categorical, two passenger in 2AC, 10 in 3 AC, 37 in Sleeper Magnificence and 49 in Basic, two from Mokama to 2nd Sleeper and two from Sleeper Magnificence and From Bakhtiyarparu had boarded 2 sleeper categories. Additionally Learn – Indian Railway: Certificates containing each doses of vaccine should be proven on the counter, then best teach price ticket shall be to be had, learn regulations

3 killed and 20 injured: Railway remark

In the most recent replace, Indian Railways mentioned, 3 other people have died and 20 other people had been injured within the derailment of Guwahati-Bikaner Categorical in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

Rs 5 lakh to the useless, Rs 1 lakh to the significantly injured and Rs 25,000 to the minor injured.

Guwahati-Bikaner Derailment: Helpline No.-

1. Patna Junction – 9341506016

2. Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.– 7388898100

3. Danapur- 7759070004

4. Sonpur- 9771429999

Indian Railways has issued helpline numbers 03612731622, 03612731623. Railway Helpline numbers 03564 255190, 050 34666 and 0361-273162, 2731622, 2731623 Guwahati Helpline. Those numbers may also be contacted for help similar knowledge.

Allow us to inform you that some coaches of Bikaner Categorical going from Patna to Guwahati derailed in Domohani, West Bengal on Thursday. Some other people have additionally died within the twist of fate. In keeping with the guidelines, a number of bogies of Bikaner Guwahati Categorical have derailed in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. The twist of fate took place round 5 within the night. 4 to 5 coaches of the teach derailed and overturned close to the monitor. To this point, only some other people had been reported to be injured. Even if what number of people have misplaced their lives within the twist of fate to this point, no legit knowledge has been published about it to this point. Rescue operation is occurring to rescue the injured.

#UPDATE Two groups of NDRF had been deployed. We can achieve quickly to rescue other people after a number of coaches of Guwahati-Bikaner Categorical derailed in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal: DG NDRF Atul Karwal https://t.co/RlSJb7Y5v0 – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) January 13, 2022

On the identical time, the Indian Railways additionally issued a remark in this twist of fate and mentioned that the twist of fate took place at round 5 within the night. About 12 coaches of the teach had been affected within the incident. DRM and ADRM have rushed to the spot together with accident-relief teach and scientific van.

In keeping with the railways, teach quantity 15633 Bikaner Categorical had left from Bikaner in Rajasthan on Tuesday evening. The teach left Patna railway station at 5.44 am on Thursday and reached Kishanganj at 2 pm and left for Guwahati from there. Throughout this, the twist of fate took place at round 5 o’clock. Railway has issued helpline quantity 8134054999. Many of us are nonetheless trapped within the teach, whose rescue operation is occurring. On the identical time, in line with a passenger, a number of bogies derailed with a jolt. Many of us had been injured. Indian Railways mentioned, 3 other people have died and 20 other people had been injured within the derailment of Guwahati-Bikaner Categorical in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.