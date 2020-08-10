Education minister of Jharkhand took admission in 11th, opposition used to give tantam of passing 10th only then started studies

new Delhi: Jagarnath Mahto, the education minister of Jharkhand, has studied up to tenth standard. This was often taunted by the leaders of the opposition party. Many people also used to say that how would a person with tenth pass be able to run education ministers. Fed up with this, the education minister decided to study again. Taking a step forward after this decision, he has also enrolled in the 11th. After this, he will inter. Will study further. Also Read – Jharkhand: 6 people who came to clean the septic tank were hit by poisonous gas, all died

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato said that I am taking admission in class 11. And I will work very hard to read. I used to be told that he is only 10th pass while being Education Minister. The Education Minister said that there are more than 4 model schools in the entire Jharkhand. I have enrolled in one of these. This decision will work to increase the quality of education in schools.

Education Minister Mahato told that he has enrolled in Nawadih Inter College in his Dumri assembly constituency. He will study in this only. Mahato says that there was no inter college in his village when he passed class 10 examination. After his entry into politics, an inter college was established in his village due to his efforts. Now he will study in this.