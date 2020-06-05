Edward James Olmos Calls Out Ben Affleck For Playing A Mexican American In Argo

Depart a Remark
In late 2012 and early 2013, Ben Affleck drew approval for Argo, a film he not solely directed, however starred in as Tony Mendez, the CIA operative who led the operation to rescue six U.S. diplomats who had been being held hostage in Tehran, Iran in 1979. In actual life, Mendez was of Mexican descent, which Affleck is just not. As such, Miami Vice and Battlestar Galactica actor Edward James Olmos has referred to as out Affleck for taking part in a Mexican American in Argo.
Throughout a current interview, Edward James Olmos spoke about his makes an attempt to make films about his personal tradition and ethnicity through the years, and he requested the interviewer if he may title one Medal of Honor-winning hero who’s Latino that’s been proven in a film. When the interviewer couldn’t consider any, Olmos continued:
There’s not one. And once they have made films about Latinos, ‘our heroes,’ say like Tony Mendez in Argo? Ben Affleck performed Tony Mendez. He ought to by no means have performed Tony Mendez. He was the director and he ought to’ve both gotten Michael Pena, or Andy Garcia, or myself, Jimmy Smits, any one in all a large number of individuals that may deal with these roles. He mentioned, effectively, they wouldn’t have made the film if I wasn’t taking part in the position. Bullshit. He was directing it, he wrote it. It gained the perfect movie of the yr Academy Award, so what are you speaking about? Tony Mendez was a Chicano, a Mexican American, born and raised in El Paso, Texas. Now, 99% of the folks don’t even know that.
Edward James Olmos aired his grievances about Argo whereas chatting with Deadline, and this isn’t the primary time he’s criticized this side of the film, as he referred to as Ben Affleck’s resolution to play Tony Mendez “a mistake” again in 2013. Others shared this opinion, however apparently sufficient, Tony Mendez mentioned that very same yr that he was nice with Ben Affleck taking part in him in Argo, telling NBC Latino that he didn’t consider himself as Hispanic.
In any case, Ben Affleck taking part in Tony Mendez was only one component of Argo that generated controversy throughout the film’s time within the highlight. Others included the Canadian authorities’s position in rescuing the hostages being minimized, the British and New Zealand embassies being inaccurately portrayed as turning away American refugees in Tehran, and the quantity of hazard the operatives had been truly in throughout their time in Iran being exaggerated.
In the end although, Argo went on to be fairly the cinematic draw. Commercially talking, it revamped $232 million worldwide off a $44.5 million finances, which isn’t too shabby. On the vital entrance, Argo ranks at 96% amongst critics on Rotten Tomatoes and has a 90% viewers rating. Among the many accolades it collected had been three Academy Award wins (and nominations in 4 different classes) and a Golden Globe win (and nominations in three different classes).
Since Argo’s launch, Ben Affleck has come and gone as Batman within the DC Prolonged Universe, in addition to starred in films like Gone Woman, The Accountant, Triple Frontier, Reside by Night time (which he additionally directed) and The Means Again. As for Edward James Olmos, he can presently be seen taking part in Felipe Reyes on the FX collection Mayans M.C.
