Edward James Olmos Calls Out Ben Affleck For Playing A Mexican American In Argo

There’s not one. And once they have made films about Latinos, ‘our heroes,’ say like Tony Mendez in Argo? Ben Affleck performed Tony Mendez. He ought to by no means have performed Tony Mendez. He was the director and he ought to’ve both gotten Michael Pena, or Andy Garcia, or myself, Jimmy Smits, any one in all a large number of individuals that may deal with these roles. He mentioned, effectively, they wouldn’t have made the film if I wasn’t taking part in the position. Bullshit. He was directing it, he wrote it. It gained the perfect movie of the yr Academy Award, so what are you speaking about? Tony Mendez was a Chicano, a Mexican American, born and raised in El Paso, Texas. Now, 99% of the folks don’t even know that.