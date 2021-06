Eesho is a Malayalam language film. The film unlock date is 12 February 2022. It has Jayasurya, Namitha Pramod within the solid.

The plot revolves round mysterious occasions. A person comes within the type of a clergyman with particular intentions. Will the individual have the ability to divulge the reality?

Director: Nadirsha

Style: Drama, Journey, Thriller

Language: Malayalam

Unlock Date: 12 February 2022