Eeswaran Disney+ Hotstar (2021): Forged, Roles, Watch On-line, Unlock Date, Tale

Eeswaran is a Tamil language film. The film liberate date is 12 June 2021. It has Nandita Swetha, Nidhhi Agerwal and many others within the forged. Watch the film on-line at the Disney+ Hotstar app and website online.
Tale
The plot revolves round a contented circle of relatives suffering from predictions. An astrologer predicts occasions that stay on taking place correctly. Issues take a flip as a brand new guy enters their space and clear up the problems. Will this clear up the entire issues perpetually?
Eeswaran Forged (Hotstar)
- Silambarasan as Aadhisivan
- Nandita Swetha as Vasuki
- Nidhhi Agerwal as Poongodi
- Kaali Venkat
- Harish Uthaman
- Sri Durga
- Bharathiraja
- Manoj Bharathiraja
- Stun Siva
- Vinodhini Vaidyanathan
- Munishkanth
- Bala Saravanan
- Aruldoss
Director: Suseenthiran
Style: Drama, Comedy, Journey, Romance
Language: Tamil
Unlock Date: 12 June 2021
Watch Eeswaran On-line on Hotstar
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.