Eeswaran Disney+ Hotstar (2021): Forged, Roles, Watch On-line, Unlock Date, Tale

Eeswaran Disney+ Hotstar (2021): Cast, Roles, Watch Online, Release Date, Story

Eeswaran is a Tamil language film. The film liberate date is 12 June 2021. It has Nandita Swetha, Nidhhi Agerwal and many others within the forged. Watch the film on-line at the Disney+ Hotstar app and website online.

Tale

The plot revolves round a contented circle of relatives suffering from predictions. An astrologer predicts occasions that stay on taking place correctly. Issues take a flip as a brand new guy enters their space and clear up the problems. Will this clear up the entire issues perpetually?

Eeswaran Forged (Hotstar)

  • Silambarasan as Aadhisivan
  • Nandita Swetha as Vasuki
  • Nidhhi Agerwal as Poongodi
  • Kaali Venkat
  • Harish Uthaman
  • Sri Durga
  • Bharathiraja
  • Manoj Bharathiraja
  • Stun Siva
  • Vinodhini Vaidyanathan
  • Munishkanth
  • Bala Saravanan
  • Aruldoss

Director: Suseenthiran
Style: Drama, Comedy, Journey, Romance
Language: Tamil
Unlock Date: 12 June 2021

Watch Eeswaran On-line on Hotstar

