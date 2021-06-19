Eeswaran Disney+ Hotstar (2021): Forged, Roles, Watch On-line, Unlock Date, Tale

Eeswaran is a Tamil language film. The film liberate date is 12 June 2021. It has Nandita Swetha, Nidhhi Agerwal and many others within the forged. Watch the film on-line at the Disney+ Hotstar app and website online.

Tale

The plot revolves round a contented circle of relatives suffering from predictions. An astrologer predicts occasions that stay on taking place correctly. Issues take a flip as a brand new guy enters their space and clear up the problems. Will this clear up the entire issues perpetually?

Eeswaran Forged (Hotstar)

Silambarasan as Aadhisivan

Nandita Swetha as Vasuki

Nidhhi Agerwal as Poongodi

Kaali Venkat

Harish Uthaman

Sri Durga

Bharathiraja

Manoj Bharathiraja

Stun Siva

Vinodhini Vaidyanathan

Munishkanth

Bala Saravanan

Aruldoss

Director: Suseenthiran

Style: Drama, Comedy, Journey, Romance

Language: Tamil

Unlock Date: 12 June 2021

Watch Eeswaran On-line on Hotstar

