eFootball 2022 dates the launch of its version 1.0: the new PES is finally updated

After months of silence, Konami already has an update ready to get closer to its initially planned goal.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated April 6, 2022, 18:31 31 comments

Konami today broke the silence around eFootball 2022 and confirming the release of version 1.0 within a few days. Specifically, the new Pro Evolution Soccer will release its long-awaited update this coming April 14th.

“We’ve received a lot of feedback since the release of version 0.9.0, which has been vital in improving the game and getting us closer to the goal we’ve always set for ourselves: create a “new soccer game” which all our users can enjoy”, they assure from the Japanese company.

“We will continue working on future game improvements and updates beyond version 1.0.0 in order to provide the best possible football experience to an increasing number of users”, they add, thus confirming that April 14 is nothing more than the beginning of a new stage for the simulator, already recovered from its disastrous premiere that led it to be rated as one of the worst games in history.

What does version 1.0 of eFootball include? At the moment we will have to wait to know all the details, but from Twitter they claim to have worked to correct errors, adjust the balance of the game and add new elements to the soccer simulator. “The ‘Dream Team’ game mode, previously introduced as ‘Creative Team’, will also be added, in which players can enjoy building their own team and taking on other ‘Dream Teams’ from around the world.”

The patch is for PC and eFootball consoles, so iOS and Android users will have to wait. “The development team is working hard on the mobile version of the game in order to guarantee that its final quality is up to the level that our users deserve. We will inform you of the update date of the mobile version soon. In the meantime, we want to thank you for your patience.”

For these days the press has been invited to learn about this version of the new PES, but in the meantime you can take a look at both the analysis of eFootball 2022 and the impressions with a more advanced version of the video game that we could see.

