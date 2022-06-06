eFootball 2022 is released for free on mobile and this is what you need to play it

The Konami title is now available to download on iOS and Android from the App Store or Google Play.

The end of the season has been good for eFootball 2022. The free to play soccer game from Konami It has gained popularity in recent months after a disastrous launch, and right now it is a title that enjoys a good player base and following from content creators.

The game has recently gained popularityThe Japanese company wanted to take advantage of the moment with news. Not only are challenges now available to release the second season on PC and home consoles, but the game has been released on mobile devices being available to download for free on iOS and Android.

But what do you need to be able to play it? Beyond downloading it through the App Store or Google Play, you will have to meet the following requirements, or update the game to the new version from PES 2021.

Android

Operating System: Version 7.0 or higher



RAM memory: 2 GB or more



Storage: 2 GB or more



iOS (compatible con iOS 13)

iPhone 6s o superior



iPad Pro o superior



iPad 5th generation or higher



iPad Air 2 o superior



iPad mini 4 or higher



iPod touch 7th generation



Despite the good news, Konami continues to give one lime and one sand with the management of its games. Remember that to prepare the season 2 there were several days of maintenance that prevented players from being able to enjoy any game mode, and the Master League, paid content planned for the game, has finally gone to 2023.

