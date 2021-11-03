eFootball 2022 receives a patch this week to mend quite a lot of insects within the new PES

Konami’s soccer simulator used to be launched a couple of weeks in the past amid complaint for its present standing.

Konami nowadays introduced thru its Twitter account the discharge of a brand new patch for eFootball on PC and consoles. This present day probably the most particular information about the replace don’t seem to be recognized, however from the Eastern corporate they already remark that it is going to be a obtain fascinated with repair other insects of the manufacturing. On this means, no important content material adjustments and playable improvements are anticipated.

This patch used to be at first deliberate for a couple of weeks in the past, however Konami used to be compelled to prolong its release with the intention to be sure that a role that will support the overall enjoy of all customers of the soccer simulator.

eFootball 2022 hit retail outlets on the finish of September with the purpose of laying the rules for Konami’s new dedication to the pretty sport on PC and consoles, later it is going to additionally achieve cell phones. On the other hand, the standing of its unlock made it quickly upload a large number of criticisms, to the purpose of being probably the most worst rated merchandise on Steam, the place it used to be categorized as a mental horror identify.

At 3DJuegos we had been additionally somewhat disillusioned with the primary days in the marketplace of the inheritor to Professional Evolution Football, valuing it as a horrible debut within the research of eFootball 2022 revealed within the pages of the mag. “Its premiere is brief and it’s not able to presenting the keys to the way forward for Konami’s soccer saga. Technical, playable and visible problems they stain a premiere from which a lot used to be anticipated, “wrote fellow editor Toni Piedrabuena.

On the other hand, days prior to Martín Amechazurra had the chance to take a look at a extra complex and other model from the only launched, which did depart a just right feeling: “I nonetheless consider that eFootball is coming quickly for his just right and that launching the sport as a demo empty of content material is a mistake, however the a laugh I have had taking part in this later model makes me need to make stronger it, need it to head forward. “

