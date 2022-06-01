eFootball 2022 stars in a new controversy with one of the most anticipated modes by players

Konami has also announced some of the features that we will see in future updates.

eFootball 2022 has already released a patch full of improvements and is preparing its Season 2, but football fans do not forget the terrible launch of what was known as a new Pro Evolution Soccer. After this disaster, Konami has been striving to offer the promised experience in all the trailers of the game, but this is accompanied by some Disgusting surprise for fans of the franchise.

Master League mode will arrive in 2023 as paid contentWe could say that the way Master League It is one of the most popular in the Konami football saga, as it allowed us to manage a team and improve it by buying new players. However, eFootball 2022 not only lacks this modality, but will also introduce it as a Paid DLC at some point of 2023according to the latest posts from the developer on Twitter (via VGC).

Also, the community is slightly confused by the release date of said mode, as does not fit with the introduction of more extras for the experience: “Paid content. The number of teams that can be used in leagues and clubs will be expanded and distributed as paid content for end of 2022. Master League will be available as additional paid content during 2023.”

On the other hand, the Konami thread also prepares us for the inclusion of different features such as a Lobby to create rooms and play online matches with teams created in Dream Team (summer 2022), editing functions (winter 2022) and the crossplay between consoles and PC (Winter 2022).

There is no doubt that eFootball 2022 has improved significantly since its launch last September, but it still makes some decisions that anger the community. And, although the developers know the reasons that led their game to failure, they claim to be taking criticism very seriously of the players.

