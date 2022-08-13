eFootball 2023 is a reality: Konami announces the new version that will arrive for free this month

At the end of August, eFootball 2022 will be updated to 2023 with more leagues, transfers and promotion/relegation.

Although in some countries the new football season has already started, in Spain the domestic competition is about to start, so we are at a good time for eFootball 2022 to renew its free to play proposal. In addition to the obvious improvement that has been Konami In its soccer game, the Japanese company is working on new content.

Through an official statement shared on the game’s website, Konami has confirmed that eFootball 2022 will be updated to eFootball 2023 at the end of August on all platforms, without a specific date yet marked on the calendar but with several changes that those who follow the real competitions will appreciate.

Coins, GP and eFootball points will be retainedWe are told that eFootball 2023 will include, in addition to a data update that will be reflected in promotions and relegations and player transfers, more national leagues. Also, various in-game assets will be carried over and users will be able to keep their coins, GP, eFootball points, manager data, goals, login bonus, game objects and settings. However, the teams to which the players we have in Dream Team belong and the designs of the cards of some of them could undergo changes.

This eFootball 2022 will be reinforced by the different collaboration agreements which closed Konami in recent weeks, renewing Bayern Munich’s license, announcing a deal with Inter Milan that will go beyond licensing, and confirming a multi-year partnership with the French Football Federation.

