eFootball 2023 kicks off its new season: trailer and main news confirmed

Updated templates, new functions and new licenses for Konami’s bet on the best football.

Konami continues betting on football one more year with eFootball 2023. Although we will still have to wait until 2023 to enjoy the Master League, the Japanese company has just started eFootball 2023, which is how they have baptized the new season in the free-to-play soccer simulator. It is not a cosmetic change, since its creators detail extensive novelties.

“eFootball returns for the second year with updated data on players and transfers this summer. And it continues with its ‘free to play’ model, through which Konami offers its fans the latest updates in its football simulator, including templates and Updated stadiums for most licensed and associated clubs,” we read in a statement shared by Metal Gear owners.

Koanmi has worked on several incorporations that, insufficient or not for the demanding video game market of the world of football, are the following.

New agreements. Licenses are important, and in eFootball 2023 we will see the return of Inter Milan and AC Milan, including the San Siro. In an exclusive license agreement, the Liga BBVA MX is also advanced with all its clubs and the Azteca Stadium. Finally, various agreements with players for their “ambassadors” are cited.

Licenses are important, and in eFootball 2023 we will see the return of Inter Milan and AC Milan, including the San Siro. In an exclusive license agreement, the Liga BBVA MX is also advanced with all its clubs and the Azteca Stadium. Finally, various agreements with players for their “ambassadors” are cited. New player cards. For Dream Team, up to two additional card classes are introduced: Epic, focused on glorious times of great players in history; and Highlight, designed to highlight players with great performance this season.

For Dream Team, up to two additional card classes are introduced: Epic, focused on glorious times of great players in history; and Highlight, designed to highlight players with great performance this season. New Club Packs. The game will include AC Milan, Inter Milan and Club America Club Packs, allowing users to add an entire squad to their Dream Team at the same time.

The game will include AC Milan, Inter Milan and Club America Club Packs, allowing users to add an entire squad to their Dream Team at the same time. Expansion of the clubs available in ‘Trial Match’. For friendlies you will be able to choose between associated teams when they played offline. Now the list looks wide to 26, with several Italian squads and various Latin American competitions.

Of course, changes have also been made to the gameplay. All these and other improvements can be seen in more detail through the eFootball web portal. The soccer video game is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and iOS and Android mobiles.

More about: EFootball 2023, EFootball and Konami.