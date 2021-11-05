eFootball broadcasts the release of a brand new replace and delays the following one to 2022: the whole lot you wish to have to learn about the way forward for the online game

eFootball continues to paintings to support after the nice stumble that was once its release. On this context, the online game has introduced two information: that the replace v0.9.1 is already to be had and that the replace v1.0.0 postponed till spring 2022.

The v0.9.1 replace comprises trojan horse fixes and enhancements They must support the gaming enjoy. A few of them are:

The grass at the box isn’t proven in 3 dimensions all through the pre-game scene.

Items, equivalent to cameramen at the courtroom, can disappear all through function scenes.

Avid gamers must not all of sudden disappear all through a fit.

And a lot more at the authentic web page.

📢[Release of eFootball™ 2022 version 0.9.1] We’re happy to announce that model 0.9.1 of eFootball™ 2022 has been launched lately on PC/consoles. Complete patch notes – https://t.co/n35fuOhtaC We will be able to proceed to paintings exhausting to support buyer pride. — eFootball (@play_eFootball) November 5, 2021

As for the v1.0.0 replace for eFootball 2022, which was once scheduled to be launched on November 11, 2021, it’s been postponed till spring 2022. In keeping with the authentic observation: “We consider that extra time is wanted to offer a high quality product that meets the expectancies of our customers, so we have now made up our minds to put off supply.“

The most important replace from the advance staff. Extra data – https://t.co/qrBs8wdhvX %.twitter.com/7oTVvMv2xS — eFootball (@play_eFootball) November 5, 2021

As well as, eFootball has additionally introduced the provision of eFootball 2022 Top class Participant Pack cancellation and automated refund.because it comprises pieces handiest to be had to be used after the v1.0.0 replace. Avid gamers who’ve reserved the Top class Participant Pack on PS5, PS4, Xbox Collection X | S, Xbox One or PC, and want to proceed enjoying eFootball 2022, will want to re-download the sport after the reservation is canceled (does now not observe to Steam).

After all, eFootball apologizes to its lovers and guarantees to stay making improvements to: “Once more we ship our apologies for the inconvenience brought about. The manufacturing staff will proceed to attempt to ship pleasurable content material in Spring 2022. Thank you in your persistence.“