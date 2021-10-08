eFootball dates its replace to mend the insects discovered since its release

The neighborhood has already dubbed it the worst ESP of all and has created many months about it.

The neighborhood is certainly no longer proud of the brand new eFootball: a sport that radically modified the road that adopted with PES and promised sides that, for the instant, had been overshadowed by way of some horrible issues. Confronted with the big avalanche of unfavourable critiques on Steam, which has positioned it because the lowest-rated sport at the platform, Konami has started working to mend the location up to conceivable. And this strive, which is forward of its long-awaited fall replace, already has a particular date.

The patch will try to repair all issues reported by way of the neighborhoodThis has been introduced by way of the developer in the course of the authentic eFootball Twitter account, the place they depart a picture wherein it’s learn that mentioned patch will likely be to be had on October 28: “It is going to center of attention on solving the issues which were reported and the ones that you’re going to proceed to record. We can replace the main points later and pay attention in your feedback and requests on long term updates“.

On this means, eFootball is getting ready to release its 0.9.1 model prior to the location will get out of hand for Konami, because the Web has been frightening and giggling in equivalent measure with the system defects in animations and the faces of the avid gamers throughout the fits. Due to this fact, and frankly in a hasty way, the most recent Konami sport will unencumber this patch prior to its fall replace, which will likely be to be had on November eleventh and can come with new content material within the sport.

So it continues to be observed if this strive by way of Konami succeeds in solving the mess it has led to, each with the sport and with first impressions that the neighborhood has taken. Since, between insects, laughs and mosqueos, Steam customers have given their opinion at the identify labeling eFootball as a mental horror sport.

We have now already had somewhat sure evaluations from teammate Martín Amechazurra, who has been in a position to play at a extra polished model of the sport. On the other hand, we can not forget about what has been to begin with introduced out there, so we even have an eFootball research written by way of Toni Piedrabuena that takes under consideration the crisis of his first weeks.

