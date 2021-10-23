eFootball will take a bit longer to obtain enhancements: the patch of the brand new PES is behind schedule

After pronouncing an replace that will repair the sport’s issues, Konami confirms that it’s going to now not arrive in October.

eFootball has had a get started of essentially the most arguable. And whilst it gave the impression of Konami would get the sport on course for the month of October with a computer virus repair replace, it looks as if avid gamers will proceed to bear bizarre animations and miscellaneous problems for a couple of extra weeks. Since, in keeping with the developer, the anticipated patch may not be able for the promised day and suffers a extend that sends it to beginnings of November.

The replace will arrive in early NovemberThis has been communicated via the find out about, as soon as once more, via Twitter, the place they ascertain the date trade for its 0.9.1 model. A concise knowledge that doesn’t guarantee the rest in regards to the building of the sport, even though Konami guarantees proceed operating on eFootball mistakes: “We can announce the date and main points of the fixes once we’ve got them showed. Within the intervening time, we will be able to proceed to paintings to strengthen the sport and look ahead to operating with you on eFootball 2022.”

On this sense, the authors of the soccer name ask for forgiveness and believe that this overtime will permit them polish much more the entire facets they’ve ready for eFootball. So till additional realize, avid gamers will proceed to seek out quirky faces and animations so unreal that they’ve positioned it within the lowest-rated gaming place on Steam.

Due to this fact, it seems that that eFootball will proceed to be the objective of teasing and memes Because of its flaws, one thing the neighborhood has taken additional via labeling it a mental horror name. So, with a disastrous first few weeks and some dire critiquesAs you’ll be able to learn in our eFootball evaluation, it continues to be noticed if Konami can come again on this fit.

Extra about: EFootball, Replace and Lengthen.