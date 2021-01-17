Egypt Announced New Archaeological Discoveries “That Will Rewrite History” Of Saqqara

The Sakkara Pyramid is seen in Giza, Egypt, on October 3, 2020. REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egyptian authorities announced this Saturday the discovery of the remains of a temple and numerous archaeological pieces, including coffins from 3,000 years ago, They shed light on the worship of King Teti during the New Kingdom (1,550 BC – 1,069 BC) of Ancient Egypt.

Precisely, the findings are located near the Teti pyramid, in Saqqara, southwest of Cairo, where the first funerary structures with this shape and where Egyptian archaeologists have been finding endless treasures since 2018.

A joint mission of the Superior Council of Antiquities and the famous archaeologist Zahi Hawass It is behind the latest discoveries announced today that will “rewrite the history of this area, especially during the 18th and 19th dynasties of the New Kingdom, during which time King Teti was worshiped,” according to a statement.

In the note, Hawas noted that the mission has found the funerary temple of Queen Naraat, wife of Teti, in addition to three adobe warehouses on the southeast side of the same, where offerings and tools that were used in the cult of this queen were deposited.

It has also dug 52 wells, with depths of between 10 and 12 meters, inside which they were hidden More than 50 wooden coffins from the New Kingdom, which are the first to be found in 3,000-year-old Saqqara.

The coffins have a human shape and on their surface there are depicted scenes of the gods that were worshiped in that period, as well as passages from the Book of the Dead that help the deceased to make the journey to the other world, according to the beliefs of the ancient Egyptians. .

The pits also contained a large number of artifacts and statues in the form of deities, and what the mission called a “unique discovery”: a papyrus four meters long and one meter wide with chapter 7 of the Book of the Dead.

In addition, a large number of New Kingdom ceramics have been unearthed, including some that prove the existence of trade relations between Egypt and Crete.

According to Hawass, these latest discoveries “confirm that the archaeological area of ​​Saqqara was not used as a necropolis only in the late era, but also in the New Kingdom” and they also demonstrate “the existence of many coffin workshops, which were bought by residents, and mummification”.

Egypt hopes that its sites of enormous historical value will revitalize tourism. This vital sector for the national economy had once again flourished, reaching a record 13.6 million visitors in 2019, before the new coronavirus once again drove away foreign tourists. For several years, the Egyptian authorities regularly announce archaeological discoveries, an important argument against competition from other destinations.

A 2,600-year-old sarcophagus opens in Egypt

The site of Saqqara, just over ten miles south of the pyramids on the Giza Plateau, is home to the necropolis of Memphis, the capital of ancient Egypt. This monument, built around 2,700 BC by the architect Imhotep, is considered one of the oldest in the world and is declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco.

The Sakkara Plateau has at least 11 pyramids, including the Step Pyramidas well as hundreds of tombs of ancient authorities and other sites ranging from the First Dynasty (2920-2770 BC) to the Coptic period (395-642).

