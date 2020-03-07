Egypt announces 33 new Covid-19 cases on cruise ship

High minister claims ‘Egypt is protected and the position is beneath hold a watch on’, regardless that 45 of the ship’s passengers are literally infected

Egypt has launched 33 new situations of Covid-19 as a result of the Arab worldwide’s most populous nation works to incorporate every the virus and public concern.

Thirty-three additional infected passengers had been found onboard a cruise ship that had travelled between the southern Egyptian cities of Aswan and Luxor. Twelve situations on the similar ship had been launched the previous day, bringing the selection of infections onboard so far to 45.

