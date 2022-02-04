Egypt eliminated Cameroon and there will be a clash of Liverpool figures in the Africa Cup final

*Best of Egypt qualifying against Cameroon

The selection of Egypt driven by Mohamed Salah qualified for the final of theto African Cup of Nations after beating the host, Cameroon, 3-1 on penalties, at the end of 120 goalless minutes in Yaoundé this Thursday. On Sunday he will define the title against Senegal, whose figure is his teammate Liverpool Sadio Mane.

the archer Mohamed Abou Gabal was the great Egyptian hero this matchday, saving shots from Harold Moukoudi and James Lea-Siliki in the penalty shootout at Olembe Stadium, before Clinton Njie fired wide with the last chance to Cameroon to keep your dream alive. Salah, the fifth pitcher in the set for his country, did not need to execute.

“We are very proud of our achievement today, but there is one more step ahead”said assistant coach Egypt, Diaa al-Sayed, speaking after the technician Carlos Queiroz was ejected during the match.

Mohamed Salah is the great star of the Egyptian team (Reuters)

Cameroon see their hopes of tournament glory on home soil cruelly dashed, with them yet to overcome a third-place playoff against Burkina Faso this weekend: “We are sad, like 27 million Cameroonians, but that’s football,” said the coach Toni Conceicao.

This was the third extension of Egypt in as many ties, after they needed penalties to beat Ivory Coast in round of 16 and an extra half hour to beat Morocco in the quarterfinals.

With information from AFP

KEEP READING:

He committed a penalty, injured a rival, retired on a stretcher and the VAR annulled the action: the striking play in the African Cup semi-final

The unusual prop error that deprived Ecuador of the victory that classified it to the World Cup

The 50 most influential footballers of all time: why Maradona, Pelé and Messi were relegated from the top ten

A ball to the head suddenly ended his career and the consequences affect his daily life: “I forget simple words, it scares me”