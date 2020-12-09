Egyptian Auteur Yousry Nasrallah on ‘The Legend of Zeineb and Noah’

Yousry Nasrallah (pictured) is amongst Egypt’s most extremely regarded filmmakers, identified for depicting his nation’s social and political complexities in multi-layered films reminiscent of “Gate of the Solar” (2004), “Aquarium” (2008) and “After the Battle” (2012), a meditation on the Tahrir Sq. revolution.

Zeineb, who regardless of her younger age is already engaged to an older man, escapes from her village in Higher Egypt with Noah, her 16-year-old Christian neighbor, embarking on a street journey wherein they each confront many of the myths and fears they believed have been true. The undertaking is being unveiled on the Cairo Movie Pageant’s Cairo Movie Connection co-production platform.

“What me most about this undertaking is the invention that these two children make once they notice that it’s not the legendary monsters and scary issues that terrify them,” Nasrallah tells Selection. As a substitute, the youths perceive “that the true monsters are those who inform these tales: the households that propagate these tales.”

The story, which early on turns right into a street journey, unfolds in rural Egypt, throughout a foggy and wet Easter week. “We have these two children who embark on a journey that lasts for a day and an evening in fog and floods and extraordinarily hostile climate situations,” says Nasrallah, including that the movie “may be very difficult formally” and additionally that “the wonder of the story is that they see the world regardless of the fog.” The director notes that in all his movies “there may be all the time a journey of discovery.”

Nasrallah was drawn to the “universality, lyricism, humanity and humor” of the screenplay, written by younger Egyptian author/director Ahmed El Zoghby, who collaborated on Mohamed Diab’s 2016 drama “Conflict” that made a splash at Cannes. El Zoghby can be co-founder of a Cairo movie college known as Cima.

“The Legend of Zeineb and Noah” is being lead-produced by one other younger rising Egyptian multihyphenate, Ali El Arabi, a documentary director and producer based mostly in Cairo. El Arabi helmed upcoming doc “Captains of Za’atari,” a few refugee camp in Jordan the place two Syrian buddies get a shot at fulfilling their dream of changing into skilled soccer gamers.

El Arabi in 2015 based Ambient Mild, a Cairo-based manufacturing firm targeted on social subjects reminiscent of refugee displacement and girls’s and youngsters’s rights.

Nasrallah mentioned casting continues to be being determined, however prime Egyptian abilities reminiscent of famous person Bassem Samra, who starred in “After the Battle” and additionally within the director’s most up-to-date movie “Brooks, Meadows, and Pretty Faces,” are already informally on board. The search is on to search out the 2 younger leads. Talks are additionally underway with French producers Georges-Marc Benamou and Jérôme Clément, who have been half of the “After the Battle” manufacturing crew to come back on board, alongside El Arabi’s Ambient Mild. The plan is to begin taking pictures “The Legend of Zeineb and Noah” in November 2021.