Egyptian Star Amr Diab Sets Netflix Arabic Original Series

Egyptian music star Amr Diab is ready to return to appearing after a 27-year hiatus with an Arabic authentic sequence for Netflix.

The as but untitled sequence is a musical drama and is at the moment being developed.

The bestselling artist final featured in an appearing position in 1993’s “Dehk Wele’b Wegad Wehob” (Laughter, Video games, Seriousness and Love), alongside the late Omar Sharif.

“I’m thrilled to work with Netflix on this new challenge,” mentioned Diab. “I’ve all the time believed that artwork is a worldwide language, and we now have been capable of construct bridges of connections and love with various cultures by means of music. And, now with this new challenge with Netflix, I’m excited that we’ll be reaching greater than 193 million members in additional than 190 nations all over the world the place they are going to have the ability to watch new content material made in Egypt and loved by the world.”

From 1983, when he launched his first album “Ya Tareeq,” Diab has had a storied profession, turning into one of many highest promoting Arab music recording artists of all time. Six of his albums topped Billboard’s international high 10 chart, with 2014’s “Shoft El Ayam” peaking at No. 1. On the 2014 World Music Awards Diab received greatest Egyptian artist, greatest male Arab artist, and bestselling Arab album for 2013’s “El Leila.” In all he has received seven World Music Awards and 6 African Music Awards. In 2016, he was acknowledged by Guinness World Data as the primary Arab singer to obtain the most important variety of worldwide music awards for many album gross sales within the Center East.

“For the previous 30 years, Amr Diab has captured folks’s hearts all around the world,” mentioned Ahmed Sharkawi, director of Arabic Original Series at Netflix. “He’s a trendsetting icon who resonates with totally different generations by means of his music and expertise. We’re assured that this new challenge will excite followers and members for the fantastic return of Amr Diab to display.”

Arabic-language Netflix sequence that at the moment are streaming embody “Justice,” “Greenback,” and “Jinn,” with “Paranormal” and “AlRawabi Faculty for Ladies” in manufacturing.