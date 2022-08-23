Egypt’s demand grows for the British Museum and the Louvre to return emblematic looted relics

The Rosetta Stone is on display in the British Museum.

Egyptian historians and intellectuals reiterated the request for the return of the rosetta stoneone of the most visited pieces of the British museumcontaining a priestly decree in hieroglyphics, demotic, and ancient Greek, and which remains in the possession of the English as war trophy from 1802while the British government and the museum authorities refuse to return it to that country, located in northeast Africa.

The claim is headed by archaeologist and former Egyptian minister of antiquities, Zahi Hawasswho announced the start next October of a new offensive to return that historic block of granite weighing 760 kilos from the British Museum, through a formal petition signed by Egyptian historians and intellectuals.

With that same objective, Hawass will send a similar letter to the Neues Museum in Berlin to return the Nefertiti bust and to the Louvre to restore the Dendera Zodiac ceilingreports the Spanish newspaper ABC.

Zahi Hawass, famous Egyptologist and former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities

“I think those three objects are unique and their home should be in Egypt,” the archaeologist told the Middle East newspaper. The Nationalwho pointed out that his request is part of the movement for the repatriation of objects from Western museums, such as the Benin bronzes.

The revered Rosetta Stone, carved in 196 BC, has been a source of constant controversy ever since it passed into British hands in 1802, when soldiers brought it to London as a war trophy after the defeat of Napoleon’s troops at the Battle of Abukir on July 15, 1799. At the time, a French military detachment unearthed an ancient fortress in the Nile Delta city of Rashi and discovered the controversial relic.

This new Egyptian claim occurs when 200 years have passed since in 1822 the French linguist and Egyptologist Jean-Francois Champollion managed to decipher the writing system invented by the Egyptians, a reminder that the British Museum took advantage of to mount an exhibition and Egypt to resume claims for its return.

Bust of Nefertiti in the Neues Museum in Berlin

The British government and the museum authorities refuse, as in the case of the Parthenon Marbles, which Greece also claims, to hand it over to its country of origin.

On the other hand, an exhibition organized by the British Museum and called “Hieroglyphics: deciphering ancient Egypt” will be inaugurated on October 13, which until February 19, 2023 will bring together more than 240 objects, including loans from national and international collections. , many of which will be shown for the first time and include documents such as love poems or international treaties.

Zodiac ceiling of the great temple of Denderah

Another of the relics that will be part of the exhibition is the Hapmen sarcophagus, built in black granite in approximately 600 BC. C., which is covered with hieroglyphs and images of gods.

Also on display will be the richly illustrated papyrus of the queen’s ‘Book of the Dead’ Don’t take itfour meters long and over 3,000 years old, containing ritual spells intended to be uttered to demonstrate the power of the spoken word, such as the bandage on the mummy of Aberuait, which belongs to the Louvre in Paris and was never seen in the United Kingdom.

Source: Telam

KEEP READING

Famous archaeologist Howard Carter stole treasures from Tutankhamun’s tomb

Some European museums evaluate returning looted works