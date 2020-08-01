Eid Al Adah: Roads of MP’s capital Bhopal seen on Bakrid

new Delhi: Due to the infection of the corona virus epidemic, the roads of Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, were seen to be soaked even today. No movement of vehicles was seen on the roads, people are also seen on the roads. Roads were heard on the occasion of Eid Al Adah on Saturday in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. There is a 10-day lockdown in the capital due to COVID-19. Also Read – On hearing the complaint of women employees, the Minister himself got involved in cleaning the toilet

Bhopal District Collector Avinash Lavania said, “I thank people for collaborating with us and celebrating the festival at their homes.” Also Read – Eid al-Adha: President Kovind and PM Modi extend their best wishes, tweeted Eid Mubarak …

In view of the increasing number of patients of corona virus infection, which has been increasing rapidly in the last few days in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh government has put a 10-day lockdown in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation area from the night of 24 July to 4 August 8:00 AM . Apart from this, lockdown is also being done in some other districts of the state one or two days a week. Also Read – Lockdown Extends: Extended lockdown period in Odisha, everything will remain closed on Saturday-Sunday

Let us know that in the last 24 hours, 10 patients of corona virus infection have died in Madhya Pradesh and so far 867 people have died in Madhya Pradesh.

On Friday, 838 new cases of Corona virus infection were reported in Madhya Pradesh and with this, the total number of people found infected by this virus till yesterday had reached 31,806.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of 311 deaths due to corona virus infection. 176 people have died in Bhopal, 74 in Ujjain, 32 in Sagar, 27 in Jabalpur, 24 in Burhanpur, 19 in Khandwa and 17 in Khargone. The remaining deaths have occurred in other districts.