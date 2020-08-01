Eid al-Adha: President Kovind and PM Modi greeted, tweeted Eid Mubarak …

new Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted the countrymen on Eid-ul-Juha, the festival of the Muslim community being celebrated across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished the citizens of Eid-ul-Azha and hoped that this festival will inspire us to build a just, harmonious and inclusive society. Eid-ul-Azha is also known as the festival of sacrifice. It is being celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. Also Read – Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated all over the country, prayers offered in Jama Masjid, Delhi

President Ramnath Kovind tweeted, saying, Eid Mubarak, the festival of Eid-ul-Juha symbolizes the spirit of mutual brotherhood and sacrifice, inspiring people to work for the interests of all. Come, on this happy occasion let us share our happiness with the needy people and follow all the guidelines for prevention of Kovid-19. Also Read – Court refuses to give instructions to reveal names of Kovid-19 patients, PIL dismissed

At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, wishing Eid-ul-Juha on Twitter, “Congratulations on Eid Mubarak, Eid-ul-Azha this day inspires us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. The spirit of brotherhood and compassion moved forward.

President Ram Nath Kovind wished all the countrymen on Friday on the eve of Eid-ul-Juha and appealed to them to follow all the rules and guidelines to deal with the Kovid-19 epidemic. The President said in his message, “On the occasion of Eid-ul-Juha, I congratulate and congratulate all the countrymen, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters.”

President Ramnath Kovind said that the festival of Eid-ul-Juha symbolizes mutual brotherhood and spirit of sacrifice and inspires to work for the good of the people. Kovind said, “Let us all reiterate our resolve to follow all the rules and guidelines to deal with the Kovid-19 epidemic. With this, on this festival, share happiness and promote mutual harmony. “