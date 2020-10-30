Eid-e-Milad: President, Vice President and Prime Minister wishes Eid-e-Milad to countrymen

Eid-E-Milad 2020: Eid-e-Milad is being celebrated across the country today. It is also called Milad Un Nabi. On this occasion, the President, Vice President and Prime Minister greeted the countrymen. President Ramnath Kovind tweeted and wrote, ‘On the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (c), on the occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi, I congratulate all the countrymen, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters. According to the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, let us all work for the welfare of society and peace and peace in the country. Also Read – PM Modi expressed grief over Keshubhai’s death, said- My mentor is gone, he was an excellent leader

At the same time, Vice President M Venkaiah Naude said, “The Prophet showed humanity the right path of compassion and universal brotherhood. Family and friends pray together on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, but this year, due to the global epidemic of Kovid-19, I appeal citizens to strictly follow the protocols of health and hygiene related to Kovid-19. ‘

Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak! – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

Please tell that Milad is a major festival among many sections of those who believe in the prophet Islam. The root of this word is maulid which means ‘birth’ in Arabic. In Arabic, ‘Maulid-un-Nabi’ means the birthday of Hazrat Muhammad. Milad is considered to be the biggest celebration of those prophet worlds. On this day Eid Milad, the feast of those prophets is organized. With this, processions are also taken out in memory of Mohammad Saheb. However, due to Corona epidemic this year, there is less possibility of organizing a big procession or ceremony.