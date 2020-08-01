Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated amidst Corona crisis, prayers offered in Jama Masjid, Delhi

new Delhi: In the midst of the crisis of the Corona virus epidemic, today is the festival of Muslim community Eid al-Adha. On this occasion, the people of the Muslim community offered prayers at the Jama Masjid in Delhi this morning and congratulated each other after this. Also Read – Delhi Coronavirus Update: Around 1200 new cases of corona surfaced in Delhi, 27 people died in 24 hours

Please tell that on Eid-ul-Azha or Juha or Bakrid, members of the Muslim community sacrifice animals. The sacrifice is for those who have 613 grams of silver or its equivalent. At the same time, on Friday evening, President Ram Nath Kovind wished all the countrymen on the eve of Eid-ul-Juha and appealed to them to follow all the rules and guidelines to deal with the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Delhi: People exchange greetings after offering prayers at Jama Masjid on #EidAlAdha, today. pic.twitter.com/gRxw98BgR6
– ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

President wishes the countrymen on Eid-ul-Juha

President Ram Nath Kovind wished all the countrymen on the eve of Eid-ul-Juha and appealed to them to follow all the rules and guidelines to deal with the Kovid-19 epidemic. The President said in his message on Friday, “On the occasion of Eid-ul-Juha, I congratulate and congratulate all the countrymen, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Repeat the pledge to follow the rules, promote mutual harmony

The President said that the festival of Eid-ul-Juha symbolizes the spirit of mutual brotherhood and sacrifice and inspires to work for the good of the people. Kovind said, “Let us all reiterate our resolve to follow all the rules and guidelines to deal with the Kovid-19 epidemic. With this, share the joys on this festival and promote mutual harmony. ”