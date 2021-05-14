Eid Ul Fitr: Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in the midst of Corona epidemic, if the foundations are adopted, then the flag is damaged

Eid Ul Fitr, Punjab, Jama Masjid, delhi, Amritsar, Information: Because of international epidemic Kovid-19, Muslim group is celebrating Eid within the nation as of late. Maximum Muslim spiritual leaders have prompt the folks of the group to practice the Kovid laws and be offering namaz at their properties. Nowadays on Friday, two varieties of photos are coming within the nation relating to Eid-ul-Fitr Namaz. Someplace at the enchantment of non secular leaders, individuals are taking good care of Kovid laws and somewhere else, they’re getting rid of the social distortion. Whilst a lot of safety forces are deployed within the nation’s capital, Delhi, to practice the Kovid laws, there’s a crowd within the mosque of Punjab. Additionally Learn – Son making a song tune ‘Tera Mujhe Hai Hai Pehla Naata Koi…’ for the demise mom affected by Kovid-19, other folks turned into emotional after studying the put up

Safety forces were deployed outdoor the Jama Masjid in Delhi, the rustic’s capital. A senior Delhi Police authentic mentioned that individuals have agreed to our enchantment for the EidUlFitr pageant of their properties this yr. Additionally Learn – Issues stepped forward in Delhi, 308 other folks died in 24 hours, 10,489 new circumstances

Delhi: Safety forces deployed outdoor Jama Masjid Additionally Learn – Yuzvendra Chahal’s father admitted to medical institution after being hit by way of corona virus, spouse Dhanashree gave knowledge “Folks have agreed to our enchantment of #EidUlFitr party at their homes this yr,” says ADCP-I Central %.twitter.com/7k25w6zO79 – ANI (@ANI) Would possibly 14, 2021

Numerous other folks collected at Jama Masjid in Amritsar, Punjab at the instance of Eid-ul-Fitr to supply Namaz. Footage of this were published.

Punjab: Folks accumulate in huge numbers to supply namaz at the instance of #EidUlFitr Visuals from Amritsar’s Jama Masjid Khairuddin Corridor Bazar %.twitter.com/zTLXgFf1RE – ANI (@ANI) Would possibly 14, 2021

President greets other folks on Eid, calls to practice Kovid-19 tips

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr and referred to as upon them to practice the foundations and tips for defeating Kovid-19. Additionally paintings for the betterment of the rustic and society. The President mentioned in his message, “Allow us to all take a pledge that on this epidemic of Kovid-19, we will be able to practice the entire laws and tips and paintings for the nice of society and the rustic.”

Jamia Milia Islamia’s chancellor’s enchantment

On the similar time, Vice Chancellor of Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia, Najma Akhtar on Thursday congratulated the scholars, lecturers and non-academic staff for Eid-ul-Fitr. He wrote, “Allow us to pray in combination on Eid to deal with our by no means finishing hope, positivity and consider in order that we will be able to stand sturdy within the battle in opposition to the Kovid-19 pandemic.”

Islamic spiritual leaders enchantment in Jaipur: Be offering Eid prayers at your own home

In view of the outbreak of the second one wave of Corona, many Islamic spiritual leaders in Jaipur have appealed other folks to have a good time the Eid-ul-Fitr pageant of their properties handiest as in step with the ideas issued by way of the state executive, well being division and district management. Leader Qazi Khalid Usmani of Rajasthan, Mufti Mohammad Zakir Nomani of Jaipur and Sadar Naeemuddin Qureshi of Jama Masjid issued a commentary on this regard on Thursday at the eve of Eid and appealed other folks to have a good time Eid by way of staying at house. Leader Qazi Usmani mentioned that the placement that the entire international goes thru as of late could be very unhealthy and we want to know how to battle this epidemic. Whilst congratulating Eid-ul-Fitr, Mufti Nomani has mentioned within the commentary that Eid prayers were carried out in huge numbers each time, however this time it’s going to now not be imaginable.