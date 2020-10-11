Eifel Grand Prix | How to watch F1 on TV and live stream

Only one race within the final month? That hasn’t been the F1 2020 calendar approach all yr!

Virtually 4 weeks have handed for the reason that Tuscan Grand Prix, and solely the Russian Grand Prix has tried to bridge the hole, with followers rising accustomed to triple headers all through the season.

For those who’ve been displaying F1 withdrawal signs, worry not, since you’re in for a deal with within the coming weeks.

Put together your self for 4 races in simply over a month, all held at unconventional tracks, beginning with the Eifel Grand Prix on the Nurburgring.

Valtteri Bottas beat Lewis Hamilton for the victory in Sochi final day trip, although the British star stays in pole place within the F1 driver standings whereas Purple Bull famous person Max Verstappen break up the Mercs as soon as once more.

Mercedes are unstoppable within the F1 constructor standings, however the midfield battle has bubbled, boiled and is prepared to spill over within the weeks to come.

Ferrari are caught in no man’s land, with Renault, Racing Level and McLaren all engaged in a terrific jostle for third place, a battle that doesn’t seem to be subsiding.

Take a look at our information to the Eifel Grand Prix together with dates, occasions and TV info.

When is the Eifel Grand Prix?

The Eifel Grand Prix takes place on Sunday eleventh October 2020 and would be the eleventh race of the 2020 Formulation 1 season.

Take a look at the complete F1 2020 calendar for the checklist of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it begin?

The race begins at 1:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, barely sooner than the usual European race time of two:10pm. There are additionally three follow periods going down on Friday and Saturday, with qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

We’ve included the complete schedule for the remainder of the weekend additional down the web page.

What channel is the Eifel Grand Prix on?

The Eifel Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports activities.

All races might be proven live on Sky Sports activities F1 and Predominant Occasion all through the season no matter how lengthy the 2020 calendar runs for.

How to live stream the Eifel Grand Prix on-line

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the race through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

What time is Eifel Grand Prix follow?

Friday ninth October (from 9:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Follow 1 – 10am

Follow 2 – 2pm

Saturday tenth October (from 10:45am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Follow 3 – 11am

What time is Eifel Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday tenth October (from 1pm on Sky Sports activities F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

What time is Eifel Grand Prix?

Sunday eleventh October (from 11:30am on Sky Sports activities F1)

Race – 1:10pm

