Eifel Grand Prix race preview | In The Pit Lane with Crofty

The F1 2020 calendar is about to take a number of irregular twists and turns within the coming weeks as the following 4 races all happen at non-typical tracks as a result of reshuffled schedule this yr.

Sky F1 favorite David Croft chatted completely to us forward of the Eifel Grand Prix for our weekly In The Pit Lane function, assessing the massive storylines main as much as the race.

Crofty discusses Daniel Ricciardo’s resurgence at Renault, the way forward for Sergio Perez, and the perils of an ‘old-school’ racing monitor on the Nurburgring in Germany… in October.

Daniel Ricciardo can have no regrets about 2021 transfer

DC: He’s the highest factors scorer not in a Mercedes automotive within the final 4 races. I believe he’ll nonetheless be very glad going to McLaren, let’s face it McLaren are a really robust, profitable workforce with a Mercedes engine subsequent season.

He’s made that call for a variety of causes and he’s received no cause to not be glad with it as a result of he hasn’t been within the McLaren automotive but clearly.

You wish to see drivers of Ricciardo’s capability given the possibility to make a transfer on one other driver, overtakes, to be contending proper on the entrance and to point out what they’re actually good at.

It’s a significantly better season for Ricciardo this season and he’s dominating his team-mate which you’d count on from a person of his calibre, not that Ocon’s not an honest driver, however Ricciardo is a effective driver.

Sergio Perez unfortunate to be racing for future

DC: I’m at all times impressed with Sergio Perez. He has scored in each race this season that he has began.

He’s on a run of 15 consecutive factors finishes, he brings the factors, he brings the automotive house and he’s a stable, effective driver who’s value his place on the grid on account of what he’s proven persistently, not simply this yr, however over time as effectively.

It’s simply unlucky for him that Aston Martin needed extra race-winning expertise of their driver line-up.

The Nurburgring monitor evaluation

DC: Followers can count on an old-school circuit, straights right into a braking zone, and possibilities to overhaul – DRS ought to assist with that as effectively. It’s a monitor that, whereas we haven’t been right here since 2013, each single one of many drivers has raced right here earlier than in F1 or junior classes.

There are some notably tough bits with corners the place, when you don’t get them proper, they’re going to chew. Flip 1 is a kind of, Flip 7 the hairpin on the backside of the hill, Flip 5 and 6 have gravel traps on the backside.

As a result of it’s an old-school circuit there’s numerous gravel and grass right here. When you do go off, you’re going to learn about it. There’s not a load of tarmac run-off areas, and I prefer to see tracks like that, tracks that have to be revered by drivers.

