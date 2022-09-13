Eight detainees in Chiapas were linked to the process with almost two tons of cocaine

A helicopter tracked the suspicious vessel and they managed to secure more than a thousand kilos of cocaine (Photo: Semar)

A control judge linked to the process the eight Ecuadorian and Mexican drug traffickers who were arrested at the beginning of the month in the vicinity of the Port of Chiapas with almost two tons of cocaine.

The subjects, identified as Nery “T”, Jose “Q”, Jose “F”, Hector “C”, Luis “F”all of Ecuadorian nationality, as well as Vitaliano “G”, Leandro “H” and Omar “F”of Mexican nationality, were linked to a process for the crime against health in its possession modality for the purpose of introducing cocaine into national territory.

They were intercepted by elements of the Secretary of the Navy (SEMAR) at 204 nautical miles, heading southwest of the Port of Chiapas, when they were traveling on board a vessel.

Moments before the transfer of an illicit shipment had been reported, so various Semar units were deployed by air, sea and land to find the indicated shipment. It was thus that they managed to identify two boats: one with packages of cocaine and another with “two outboard motors”according to reports.

According to the investigation folder, after carrying out a pursuit on the high seas and after detonations of a firearm from the boat, They managed to stop it 200.63 nautical miles southwest of Puerto Chiapas.

Subsequently, after review, They located 1,744 packages, distributed in 54 sack-like packages that contained white powder with the characteristics of cocaine inside.

The expert opinion of forensic chemistry that was carried out on the packages revealed that they corresponded to cocaine hydrochloride, with a total weight of thousand 738 kilos 266 grams 7 milligrams.

According to said institution, for this seizure organized crime obtained a economic impact of around 487 million pesos. Despite this, they did not provide further details about the origin of the shipments, so it is also unknown to which criminal group the seized drug would belong.

In a video shared on social networks you can see the monitoring of the vessel that Semar and the FGR carried out on September 8, which was moving at high speed through the waters of Puerto Chiapas. However, a helicopter was following her from above. Once intercepted, a couple of elements descended from the aircraft and proceeded to secure it.

Due to these facts, the detainees and the insured were made available to the Public Ministry of the Federation (MPF), who offered the evidence to obtain from the Control Judge the link to the process and the precautionary measure of informal preventive detention. A period of two months was established for the closure of the complementary investigation.

