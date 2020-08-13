Eight New Blumhouse Horror Films Coming to Amazon

Amazon Studios is getting in on the enterprise of scares.

The corporate is partnering with Blumhouse, the manufacturing empire created by Jason Blum, on a slate of eight spine-chilling style movies.

The flicks, a part of a program titled “Welcome to the Blumhouse,” will share a standard theme, centering round household and love as redemptive or harmful forces, however every can have a novel imaginative and prescient and voice. It’s the primary thematically related authentic sequence from Amazon.

The primary 4 movies will premiere in October, with the remainder of the slate being unveiled in 2021. “The Lie” and “Black Field” are launching on Oct. 6, and “Evil Eye” and “Nocturne” are debuting on Oct. 13.

“We’re excited to launch ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ with this exhilarating and provocative slate of authentic movies for the primary time ever on Prime Video. This assortment from various and rising filmmakers was a thrill to put along with our great companions at Blumhouse Tv,” mentioned Julie Rapaport, co-head of flicks for Amazon Studios. “These chilling tales have one thing for everybody — prepared to fright and delight style followers and newcomers alike — and we’re excited to share them with our world Prime Video clients.”

“Evil Eye” is being government produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Up-and-coming filmmakers Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani are directing the movie, a few seemingly good romance that turns darkish when a mom turns into satisfied her daughter’s new boyfriend has a sinister connection to her personal previous.

Joey King (“The Kissing Sales space,” “The Act”), Peter Sarsgaard and Mireille Enos (“The Killing”) are starring in “The Lie,” written and directed by Veena Sud (“Seven Seconds,” “The Stranger”). In “The Lie,” two dad and mom should cope with the grisly aftermath when their teenage daughter confesses to killing her finest buddy.

Zu Quirke is helming “Nocturne,” marking her function movie debut. Starring Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”) Madison Iseman (“Jumanji: The Subsequent Degree“), Jacques Colimon (“The Society”) and Ivan Shaw (“Insecure,” “Informal”), “Nocturne” takes place at an elite arts academy, the place a timid music scholar uncovers a mysterious pocket book that after belonged to her just lately deceased classmate.

Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and written by Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman, “Black Field” is a few single father who, after dropping his spouse and reminiscence in a automobile accident, undergoes an experimental remedy that makes him query who he actually is. Mamoudou Athie (“Jurassic World 3,” “The Circle”), Phylicia Rashad (“Creed”) and Amanda Christine (“Colony”) star.

“We’re past excited that the visions of those proficient filmmakers will lastly be seen by style followers around the globe, particularly throughout this time when persons are searching for to escape and be entertained. And we love the progressive thought of programming just like the traditional drive-in or repertory theater expertise,” mentioned Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, co-presidents Blumhouse Tv. “Amazon have been unbelievable companions, linking arms and supporting the artistic visions all through the method of creating these movies.”