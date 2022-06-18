Eight of the best chess players in the world come together to choose the challenger of the Norwegian Carlsen

Magnus Carlsen, the Norwegian waiting for a challenger from Madrid

Today, starting at 10 in Buenos Aires, in the Palace of the Dukes of Santoña (in Madrid), will begin, depending on the chess strength of its participants, one of the main events in the history of this game: the Chess Candidacy Tournament 2022; a competition that will bring together eight of the sixteen best players in the ranking, those who will face each other by American system (all against all) in a double league (with game and rematch, once with white pieces and once with black), at 14 rounds. The winner will have the right to challenge the champion, the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, in a world title match in 2023.

The eight chess players selected by the International Chess Federation (FIDE, according to its French acronym), which will take part in the test that will last until July 5, and will distribute 500,000 euros in prizes (of which 48 thousand will be for the winner) are as follows: Chinese Ding Liren29 years old (No. 2 in the world), the French Alireza Firouzja18 years old (No. 3 and champion of the FIDE Grand Swiss tournament), the North American Fabiano Caruana29 years old (No. 4 and runner-up in the FIDE Grand Swiss), the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi31 years old (N°7 and world runner-up 2021), the Hungarian Richard Rapport26 years old (N°8 and runner-up in the FIDE Grand Prix), the North American Hikaru Nakamura34 years old (No. 11 and FIDE Grand Prix winner), the Azerbaijani Teimour Radjabov35 years old (N°13, invited) and the Polish Jan-Krzysztof Duda24 years old (No. 16 and winner of the 2021 World Cup).

The Chinese Ding Liren is one of the candidates to win the tournament

The original payroll only underwent one change: the entry of the Chinese Ding Liren to replace the Russian Sergey Karjakin (qualified for the Candidacy for being a finalist in the 2021 World Cup), who was sanctioned for violating the FIDE Code of Ethics, with a six-month suspension for his active support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February.

“Karjakin’s statements aroused a considerable number of negative reactions on social networks and in other media; his guilt is as a consequence that his statements have reached the public domain, ”communicated the governing body of this game, last March. Grandmaster Karjakin (World No. 18) picked up the gauntlet and argued that he will not appeal the sanction to TASS. “Any court will side with Europe. And FIDE is an international sports organization that does the same as everyone else. And by some coincidence, a Russian is still leading it.” And he added, “I am first and foremost a citizen and patriot of my country. Choosing between supporting my country and participating in the Candidates Tournament, I would always choose the former.”

On the other hand, the Russian Nepomniachtchi (Nepo, as his colleagues call him), current world runner-up, was respected the invitation and he was only sanctioned with the non-use of the Russian Federation flag replaced by the FIDE symbol.

Very different and without conflicts was the inclusion of the Azerbaijani Radjabov, which in 2020, in the face of the wave of infections by COOVID-19, requested the suspension of the Candidacy Tournament in Yekaterinburg. FIDE refused the request and he was replaced by Frenchman Vachier-Lagrave. Then the advance of the pandemic forced the suspension of the test, which was resumed twelve months later. FIDE understood that the hasty decision took away from Radjabov the possibility of fighting for a place in the 2021 World Cup. Because of this, he decided to extend a “Wild Card” for the new competition that will start today in Madrid.

Despite the fact that daily cases of COVID-19 continue to be registered in Europe, the organization did not order special sanitary measures for this appointment; even chess players will play without masks. The players who will be staying on the Gran Vía, approximately 600 meters from the venue for the game – the Palacio de Santoña, a mansion with a baroque facade of carved granite, built in the 18th century, where the Chamber of Commerce currently operates, in the neighborhood of Las Letras in the Spanish capital – may attend daily, walking or through official vehicles.

Ian Nepomniachtchi, world runner-up in 2021

“Generally chess players prepare their games until very late and for this reason they do not usually get up early. They usually eat food up to an hour before the games (the games will start at 3 pm in Spain), and perhaps for this reason, many choose the option of walking while they stimulate their concentration and oxygenate the brain. Walking the streets of Madrid will not prevent them from doing so freely since they are not, for example, Real Madrid footballers who cannot take four steps in a row”, said David Llada, FIDE Communications Manager, with a smile.

The Candidates tournament “for the title” is a test organized by FIDE for more than half a century; The first Candidacy was played in Budapest in 1950, followed by Zurich 1953, Amsterdam 1956, Belgrade 1959 and Curaçao 1962. All were won by Soviet chess players and both the candidate and the champion always belonged to the old regime. But the peace of the routine exploded in the air when Bobby Fischer jumped on stage.

“The Russians rigged world chess; the FIDE system guarantees that the world champion will always be Russian. In Curaçao there was a collusion, they agreed to draw all their games against each other. That is why I will never participate in a Candidature tournament” Fischer blurted out verbiage and without euphemism in 1962. His sayings were confirmed by Víktor Korchnoi, in his autobiography “Chess is my life” where he pointed out that Tigran Petrosian he had organized the entire circus on the Caribbean island.

Fischer’s words exposed the Soviet power and the collusion of FIDE, so the changes were not long in coming. Starting in 1965, a system was implemented to reach the contender for the world title through a direct elimination process through the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals., respectively. The procedure was maintained until 1993, when chess suffered a schism with the coexistence of two world champions: one official (Karpov by FIDE) and another unofficial (Kasparov with the Professional Chess Association). The reunification occurred thirteen years later (with the match between Topalov and Kramnik in 2006), and only in 2013 did the Candidacy cycle return in London (Carlsen emerged there, who became a contender and defeated the Indian Anand for the world title). The following tournaments were held in: Khanty Mansiysk (2014), Moscow (2016), Berlin (2018), and Yekaterinburg (2020/1). Starting today, Madrid will host this historic competition.

The contest regulations state that each player will have two hours to complete the first 40 moves, then 60 more minutes for the next 20 moves and 15 minutes thereafter (plus an additional 30 seconds per move) until the end of the game. In other words, a game could last up to just over seven hours of session. It is worth remembering that in the World Cup final in Dubai 2021, the 6th game of the match between Carlsen and Nepo consumed almost eight hours of reflection. It was the longest game in the history of world championships.

Likewise it will be forbidden to agree ties before completing the first 40 moves, This rule can only be broken if equality is produced by repetition of movements (in chess, if a position is repeated three times, the game is declared a draw).

Another change introduced was the way to determine the winner in case of a tie for first place. Previously, the chess player who had obtained the best performance was declared the winner (this is a system that takes into account the final position of the table, since the points of the defeated rivals and half of the units with which they tied are added up). There are other ways such as counting who obtained the greatest number of victories, etc.). Nevertheless, FIDE decided that in case of equality between two or more players in the privileged position, the tie-break will be resolved through rapid games or blitz. Even batteries of two 15-minute (plus an additional 10-second) rapid games will be played for each player. If the parity continues, another two will be played, but at 3 minutes (plus an additional 2 seconds). If the equality remains firm, this system will be maintained but only in one game (with color choice before the start of the game) until a winner emerges

The Norwegian Magnus Carlsen (r) faces the American Fabiano Caruana (i). EFE/ Facundo Arrizabalaga/File



The game room of the Palacio de Saloña was specially adapted for the occasion; players must go through a scanner every day before the start of the games, prohibiting the use of any type of electronic device. Only players, referees, FIDE members and official photographers will have access to the stage where the four game tables are located. The public will have a small space with capacity for 90 people, who will be able to follow the games and their comments from another room. The tickets put on sale for a value of 15 euros for each day were sold out in less than two hours for the follow-up of the 14 rounds of the tournament. Perhaps for this reason, it is estimated that the live broadcast with commentators in different languages, through the Chess.com and Chess24 sites, will exceed one million visits.

Players will have a day off after three days of games. These will be the clashes of the first three wheels before the break. The 1st wheel: Doubt v. Rapport, Ding v. Nepomniachtchi, Caruana v. Nakamura and Radjabov v. Firoza. The 2nd: Rapport v. Firouzja, Nakamura v. Radjabov, Nepomniachtchi v. Caruana and Duda v. Ding. The 3rd: Ding v. Rapport, Caruana v. Doubt, Radjabov v. Nepomniachtchi and Firouzja v. Nakamura. Monday will be a rest day and the tournament will resume on Tuesday.

On its official site, FIDE declared 2022 in “The Year of Women in Chess”. Perhaps for this reason, he accompanied the slogan with the action and arranged for two women to be in charge of the contest: the Belarusian Anastasia Sorokina (main referee) and the former Latvian economy minister, Dana Reizniece-Ozola (tournament director). During the competition, anti-doping controls will govern (by lottery), the samples of which will be analyzed by laboratories authorized by the IOC.

To understand the parity of strength of the participants, and the role that emotions play in each game, perhaps the reflection of the Italian-American, Fabiano Caruana during the press conference last Wednesday, serves as an example.

Hikaru Nakamura 34 years old (No. 11 and FIDE Grand Prix winner)

“The tension of this tournament is only surpassed by what happens during a World Cup; that was the highest tension I felt in my life. Chess is a game, but it feels hugely important when you’re in the middle of it. It is also important to understand that all the players who have come this far have had a dream since childhood: to become world champions”.

Last night (Thursday), at the Four Seasons hotel, the opening ceremony of the tournament was held with the presence of the FIDE President, Arkady Dvorkovich, the president of the Higher Sports Council of Spain, Juan Manuel Franco and the Councilor for Culture of the Madrid City Council, Andrea Levy, and other guests from the sports and cultural fields. Today is the turn of the games.

Madrid dressed up for the start of the great chess party. Amateurs, experts and novices have their attention focused on Spain; its environment and its history. A Palace will host the arrival of the new Crown Prince.

