eight useful uses that go beyond security

Three weeks ago, we analyzed in Genbeta what a VPN was and how it works. These virtual private networks are often mentioned when talking about protect our connection from intervention or surveillance by third partieswhether they are authorities or cybercriminals, thanks to the fact that tunnel our internet traffickeeping it safe from prying eyes.

Nevertheless, there are many more areas in which we can appreciate the option of resorting to a VPN connection not only related to privacy and security. Let’s review a few:





Access remote corporate networks

In some cases, certain internal networks of companies, universities or public institutions require that any connection from the outside be carried out through secure channels that prevent our connection from being intervened by a hacker who could endanger the entire network. In those cases, the corresponding company and institution will make the corresponding VPN available to its employees/users to allow us to make such a secure connection.

Comment and post anonymously

VPNs mask our IP: that is, it is not our IP, but that of the VPN server that we use, which connects to the web server of the website or platform that we intend to access. This allows us to publish content anonymously, without anyone being able to relate us to that comment on the website of a digital newspaper, or that edition of a Wikipedia page (where, in addition, the IP used is stated) in which something is mysteriously revealed that only a member of your company, party, union or similar could know.

Access geo-blocked content

Today, the most common way to access copyrighted audiovisual content (series, movies, music albums, etc.) is through streaming platforms. However, these platforms are only the latest innovation in an industry with many decades behind them, so they are conditioned by pre-Internet business models.

And that means, for example, that the availability of certain contents varies according to criteria of national borders: the same work can be available in one country but not in the neighboring one, or be available in both, but on different platforms.

Public television, such as RTVE or the BBC, offer free certain content within their borders that is inaccessible when we travel

So if you want to make sure being able to access certain content on the platform to which you are subscribed when you are traveling (for example), you can use your favorite VPN service to access from an IP in the country of your choice (yours, for example, going back to the travel example), so as not to be affected by geo-blocking.

Access censored content

This case is similar to the previous one, but the differences are relevant. In the first place, we no longer talk so much about getting around ‘messes’ of content distribution licenses, as to evade blockages often imposed by the courts (or by extrajudicial instances) that prevent access to websites of all kindsboth for the distribution of multimedia material and the dissemination of political or informative content.

There is also another difference: if the previous case was the platform to which we connected the one that discriminated by IPs, now it is the connection providers from a certain country (in which we are at the time of accessing the website in question) who massively block any attempt to access it.

In any case, the solution is identical to the previous one: using a connection point located in another countryour IP will be masked, and we will be able to connect without problems to the blocked website.

Access businesses or services in your country

Again, it seems that we are still talking about the same thing, but no. There are online businesses that only provide service within their national or community borders, and others that -even being available outside them- they block access when they detect that you are connecting from a point far away from your usual location…

…it is possible that your online banking is an example of this, and that concern for your security is welcome, but that can leave you without access to your accounts at the worst time if you have had to undertake a quick trip abroad and have not had time to notify your nearest office.

If you have read the previous points, surely you already know the solution: mask your IP by choosing an access point located in your country of origin.

Save on airline and hotel reservations

Segmentation by IPs is not only used to regulate emission rights or to protect the accounts of digital banking users. It also allows the large digital platforms in the tourism sector to offer ‘custom’ prices depending on where we are connecting fromor the searches that we have previously carried out.

Knowing that, we can try carry out the process of buying airline tickets or booking a hotel room by trying from multiple points in search of the highest profitability. That ‘segment’ and ‘customize’ is a game played by two.



“Wait, wait, what are you doing downloading torrents?”

Accelerate your online video game games

Talking about using VPNs seems to go hand in hand with talking about slowdowns in our connection, something logical, since its traffic must be redirected through a server located geographically far from us in most cases. However, in some cases, it can be profitable to resort to VPNs when we are inveterate gamers. And no, I’m not talking about accepting, in the name of security or privacy, an increase in lag that, in certain types of games, can be fatal.

No, what I’m saying is that you can end up reducing the lagbecause thanks to the fact that the VPN routes your traffic, your ISP cannot know that you are playing online, which prevents it from applying certain automatic measures that reduce our bandwidth when it detects certain activities that tend to make massive use of bandwidth.

If your ISP doesn’t know what you’re doing on the Internet, they won’t be able to arbitrarily limit your bandwidth.

Prevent them from hindering your P2P downloads

This case is similar to the previous one in that Internet access providers are capable of detecting when one of their clients is not just browsing the web, but has uTorrent or eMule fuming. He knows this because these connections follow recognizable patterns…patterns that they are masked when we connect through a VPN, which prevents the ISP from slowing down or blocking our connection at that moment.