Eight websites where you can learn the Python programming language for free and from scratch

The authors of the TIOBE index have titled their latest report with this phrase: “Python is through the roof”. And it is that this programming language that has been consolidating and in recent months has risen by almost 4 points in the last month and its global market share stands at 15.42%.

This summer the new beta of Python 3.11 arrived, which is devastating in speed and is that tests have shown that it is up to 60% faster than Python 3.10.

For its part, studying online programming is the great trend in the sector. From Genbeta every month we make a summary with the best courses that we find to show and many times they are exclusive courses to learn Python.

Remember that less than half of programmers have college degrees and it is that more and more developers learn on their own, so this is a learning alternative that can bring good results.

Python Tutorials- Real Python





This website is in English and you have to register. offers you many tutorials to learn how to get a lot out of Python. To give you an idea of ​​what you can find, among the latest releases we have: Building Constant Enumerations with the Python Enum; Python custom strings: str vs UserString; How to add Python to the PATH; o When to use an ellipsis in Python.

In addition to the courses there are question and answer sections; games and controls to see your progress; subject books; expert podcst; or a forum to talk with other people in the process of learning Python.

Coursera





This is one of the most recognized online study platforms. Much of its offer comes from universities recognized from around the world and there is also content in Spanish. Coursera partners with more than 275 universities and companies to offer online learning.

In the search engine offered by the web, you look for Python and you will find all the offer that is available to you.

LearnPython-DataCamp





At learnpython.org you have a free interactive Python tutorial. Interactive Tutorials is a personal project of the author of the web, whose objective is that everyone can learn to code for free. The servers used for run the tutorials and time spent writing tutorials It is financed through advertisements.

The goal is to teach coding within the browser using short and effective exercises. By running the actual code directly from the browser, students can test coding without the need to install and run it locally, which can be difficult and redundant for the purpose of learning to code. This site is supported by DataCamp which offers interactive Python tutorials for data science.

This website and its content may be used freely and free of charge, and will always be free of charge. There is a group on Facebook for questions, discussions and updates. Once you have completed the tutorials, you can get certified on LearnX and add your certification to your LinkedIn profile.

Edx





Along with Coursera, Edx is one of the platforms par excellence for learning online and with a wide range of free content. In the search engine appears at the top of the web you can write what you want and it will show you in seconds all the Python courses available. Many are in English but there are also in Spanish.

inside Edx you can find a huge variety of courses and not just of programming languages ​​like Python.

Open BootCamp





On this website you have to register to browse it and it promises a free “Bootcamp”. You can search by the kind of learning you want: back-end development, front-end, full Stack, beginner…. and from there choose which language you want from the available ones. So until you reach your Ptyhon offer.

You have 100% free training, companies assume the cost of your training once they hire you. There is total flexibility and so you can train remotely at your own pace. Do you have tutoring? thanks to the help of professionals at all times and job opportunities: whenever you want, they present you job offers that fit you based on your tastes and requirements.

FreeCode Camp





FreeCodeCamp is a non-profit organization that has an interactive teaching web platform accessible to everyone, with an online community of chats and various local publications and organizations. To use it you have to register.

You can go directly to the Python offer, which is one of the languages ​​that is mentioned on the cover, or go to the search engine at the top left of the website and search for the course you want. You will find informative articles and also courses according to your interests.

Pythons





On this website in Spanish you have a course to learn the first steps of Python for free and then you have a section to access other paid premiums on various platforms. The author started this website because he is passionate about language and everything that can be developed with it. There are various modules, from the basics, the Python Oop or the development.

The author of Pythones has organized the tutorials into three modules, starting from structured to object-oriented programming.

This library on Github

Alex Anyernas has shared his Github library with the resources he uses to learn Python. “Books are a source of knowledge that, no matter how much time passes, will always be of great use to all of us. For this reason, in this repository I have taken charge of collecting several books in PDF format about those technologies or areas of interest so that you can improve your skills as a programmer or learn about that subject that you have had so much encouragement”, explains the professional.

There are resources for both learning Python and others.