Eight years after #NoEraPenal, this is how the Netherlands made fun of the Mexican National Team

One of the most difficult moments for fans of the Mexican team It happened on June 29, 2014, in the round of 16 of the Brazil World Cupwhen the set Tricolor reached the 88th minute with the score in favor 1-0 over the Netherlands.

On the verge of breaking the “curse of the fifth game”, an inattention in a corner kick ended in the equalizing goal by Wesley Cutter and it sank the spirit of the entire Aztec nation, who had to begin to heal the wounds towards an almost imminent extra time; however, the hope that had survived vanished when at minute 94 Arjen Robben entered the small area and the tragedy was consummated.

Rafael Marquez stepped on the tip of his booty and after an exaggerated fall, the Portuguese whistler Pedro Proença marked the maximum penalty. Klaas-Jan Huntelar he beat a plethoric Guillermo Ochoa and the match was over. Mexico was eliminated from the World Cup again in the round of 16 and the iconic phrase of that fair emerged: #NoEraPenal.

Eight years later, the controversy between the two nations does not end and the moment continues to be remembered by all the protagonists, so much so that now it was the Dutch team itself that recalled the event on its social networks and left a subtle mockery of the Aztec team with a photograph of Robben.

First it was a post with two photos of the scorers of the day and with the legend of “A day like today 2014″. Sneijder y Huntelaar the spotlights were taken away and in the background of one image it was possible to see the disappointed face of the Mexicans Miguel Layun y Carlos Salcido.

The worst happened in the second tweet, because with the apparent intention of remembering the controversy of the prison, the Mechanical orange continued the thread with a solitary photo of Arjen Robbenthe number one enemy of Mexico in 2014 and whom they bragged about with the question: “Do you remember this one?”

That day the youth squad Groningen he did not score a goal or assist, but he was the one who opened the doors to the quarterfinals for the Dutch team through a much-questioned penalty, only visible argument for which this day would have been remembered and a direct attack on all the fans who suffered from the supposed theater that he starred in that afternoon at the Castelão Stadiumof Fortress.

Eight years after #NoEraPenal, this is how the Netherlands “mocked” the Mexican National Team for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil (Photo: Twitter/OnsOranje)

The then soccer player Bayern Munich He earned the hatred of practically all the Mexican fans for allegedly faking that foul, which was caused by a small deconcentration of Rafael Marquezwho fell in the feints of the extreme right and failed in his attempt to take the ball from him.

Although the foul was not clear, later images showed that there was a slight contact by the Kaiserenough for Robben put his specialty into practice and throw himself on the grass in an exaggerated way.

Since then, the famous hashtag #NoEraPenal remained a trend in networks and the fall became an iconic image of Brazil 2014. Since then, in a more comical tone, the relationship between the Netherlands and Mexico was disrupted in the sports media for what happened in Fortaleza and now it has become a common point between the two nations at the international level.

