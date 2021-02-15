Eiyuden Chronicle will be published by 505 Games and they promise higher quality

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the spiritual successor to Suikoden, will be published by 505 Games. And the developers promise “even higher quality” as a result of the association.

The publisher revealed his association with Rabbit & Bear Studios in a YouTube video posted earlier this week. Studio Head Yoshitaka Murayama thanked fans for their support and added: “With this partnership, I believe that we can offer Eiyuden Chronicle to our fans, following the original concept with even higher quality standards.”. Murayama also said that they hope Eiyuden Chronicle is just “the first of many games” that the team wishes to bring to fans around the world.

Eiyuden Chronicle benefited from an extremely successful Kickstarter campaign in 2020, where it surpassed its goal in one day and became the third most successful Kickstarter video game of all time, grossing over $ 4.5 million.

As for what players can expect from the game, a press release notes that it will feature “A traditional 6-character battle system using carefully created 2D sprites and beautiful 3D backgrounds with a deep and intricate storyline written by master storyteller Murayama.”. Eiyuden Chronicle is a JRPG with a 2.5D visual style, with over 100 heroes to recruit, as mentioned in the game’s title.

Rabbit & Bear has said that it chose 505 as its publisher due to its work on the PC releases of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (another highly successful spiritual successor to Kickstarter) and Death Stranding. The Rabbit & Bear team is packed with veteran Japanese developers with credits in game series like Suikoden, Wild Arms, Tales of, and Castlevania.

Eiyuden was originally planned for PC, but after meeting the ambitious goals of the Kickstarter campaign, it “unlocked” versions for consoles. Right now, the game is expected to release on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch (or a successor to the Switch) when it’s ready.

As for a possible release window, fans will have to wait. Murayama noted that Rabbit & Bear will release more information through the game’s official social channels in the future.