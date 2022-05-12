Eiyuden Chronicles Rising, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series

Lovers of classic-style action RPGs can now taste a new production. And not just any, but a kind of prologue to what will be the spiritual successor to the great PlayStation classic, Suikoden.

Thousands of users once enjoyed one of the most popular role-playing games curious, inspired and captivating of how many were designed for the first PlayStation (although it also ended up landing on Saturn years later, but only in Japan). I’m talking about Suikoden, of course, one of those fantastic and memorable productions that the Japanese company Konami had us so used to in those days. Those were other times, of course.

The fact is that former members of the development team of said work (headed by Yoshitaka Murayama and Junko Kawano), created a new independent studio called Rabbit & Bear Studios some time ago. A team that is currently in full development of the spiritual successor to that PlayStation classic, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a production that was financed with enormous success through Kickstarter and that will see the light of day next year. And why am I telling all this? Well, because the title at hand, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, serves as precuela the prologue of what will take place in Hundred Heroes.

That yes, first of all it is necessary to make it clear that this work does not have much to do in playable matter with what we will find in the aforementioned Hundred Heroes, since although both games are included in the RPG category, they present very different characteristics.

A very light action RPG

Broadly speaking, this is a very classic-style action RPG. So much so that its development is in 2.5Dwith a side scroll that accompanies us throughout the entire adventure, both in the exploration and interaction sections with secondary characters and during confrontations.

The story begins in a mining village called New Nevaeh, where the main character of this odyssey ends up: JC. This young treasure hunter intends to earn a living in this way, although to achieve her goal she must carry out small tasks that are proposed by the inhabitants of that location. As she fulfills these objectives, she adds seals (which becomes one of her primary objectives) that allow her to obtain a kind of “license” and, more importantly, she also interacts with dozens of characters. . And in case you are wondering, yes, fortunately the title has been translated to Spanish.

As you may already suspect, during this trip we get to know certain guys who join our group of allies. They are not many (nothing to do with the dozens of companions that it was possible to control in Suikoden, a feature that will be cloned in Hundred Heroes), but they bring some freshness to the adventure.

The playable mechanics are very simple, making it an ideal title for those who want to enjoy a very relaxed adventure

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a kind of light version of an Action RPG to useAnother of the fundamental aspects contained in this work has to do with the reconstruction of the village. At the beginning of the game, most of the areas that are part of New Nevaeh are in ruins and it is up to us to help as much as possible in their rehabilitation. And what is the way to achieve such an end? Well, going out to look for raw materials that are used for the construction of all kinds of premises, from shops to inns. These materials are found in the areas surrounding the town (forests, mines, mountains…), places that are infested by enemies that we must defeat in battles that take place in real time.

Despite all the playable elements that I have just mentioned so far, and to which the RPG component is added (improvement of skills, purchase of items, etc.), Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a very simple title. In fact, it’s kind of light version of an Action RPG to use. And because? Well, because although this proposal brings together a multitude of ingredients, all of them have been simplified… too much in some cases, at least from my point of view.

The best example of this that I can give you has to do with the issue of rebuilding the village, an aspect that is carried out in a fully automatic. In other words, to build an armor shop, for example, all we have to do is talk to the person who is going to be in charge of said store, obtain the objects he asks for (wood, paint, etc.), talk to that character again… and, voila!, after a mini-sequence of just a few seconds, the store will be open.

The fights take place in real time, and we can switch between a handful of characters

This simplicity also reaches the fighting. When we leave the town and go to the surroundings (we can do it comfortably through a menu), we have to go through the area in question that is populated by rivals that are not complicated at all. The battle system is very simple and, despite the fact that we can alternate the control of the characters, it hardly has any depth. The most “complex” action that we are allowed to carry out is a kind of “link combo” when we go from one protagonist to another, a maneuver that is not particularly difficult to carry out. And for that very reason, it gives the feeling that the characters have been something wasted.

Does this mean that the title is not recommended? Not at all, in fact it seems quite enjoyable to me despite the game dynamics becoming somewhat repetitive in the medium term. But it is necessary to make it clear that, due to its simplicity and low level of general difficulty, it is more appropriate for those less expert users in this field or those who want to live a very relaxed adventure (not everything has to be Elden Ringian torment).

In addition, aesthetically it is quite successful within its limitations. The most attractive thing has to do with the conception of the environments, since there are some of great beauty. It is not that they are too diverse or extensive, but they have an exemplary color and have been conceived with enough taste. Characters they have a lot of charisma and they let themselves be loved (some more than others, of course), although being able to hear their voices is missing.