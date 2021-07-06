Ejaz Khan’s bail plea rejected in Medicine case, NCB discovered banned medicine in raids

Mumbai: Actor Ejaz Khan’s bail software has been rejected within the medicine case. Allow us to tell that the bail software of a Bigg Boss contestant Ejaz Khan has been rejected through the Esplanade Courtroom in Mumbai. Allow us to tell that Ejaz Khan is in prison for the final 3 months. It’s price noting that medicine have been recovered within the raid of Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau at Ejaz Khan’s space, and then Ejaz Khan is in prison. Additionally Learn – Will Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow be demolished? BMC desires to widen the within sight street

Consistent with the tips, NCB had raided the home of Ejaz on 30 March. All the way through this, such medicine have been recovered from the actor’s space which might be banned in India. After this, NCB interrogated Ajaz through taking him into custody and on March 31, Ejaz Khan was once arrested through NCB. Additionally Learn – Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar despatched again to judicial custody after NCB interrogation

Allow us to tell that Ejaz was once arrested when he had returned to Mumbai from Rajasthan. NCB had taken Ejaz into its custody on the airport itself. NCB had advised that their workforce had gained alprazolam pill from the home of Ejaz Khan, which is banned in India. Consistent with NCB, Ejaz Khan is a part of the syndicate of drug peddler Shadab Farooq Sheikh alias Shadhab Batata. Allow us to tell that just a week ahead of the arrest of Ejaz, Sheikh was once arrested through the NCB. Additionally Learn – Sushant Singh Rajput Loss of life Case: Giant commentary of CBI, investigation of Sushant’s loss of life continues to be on