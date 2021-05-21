Ek Mini Katha Telugu Film on Amazon Top Video

Ek Mini Katha Telugu Film: Ek Mini Katha is essentially the most awaited comedy entertainer starring Santosh Shoban, Kavya Thapar, and Shraddha Das in lead roles. The most recent Telugu film used to be directed via debutant Karthik Rapolu and the script used to be written via Merlapaka Gandhi. It’s bankrolled via UV Creations. Pravin Lakkaraju composes the background ratings and track for the film. Ek Mini Katha Telugu Film shall be launched at once at the OTT platform. The streaming rights had been received via Amazon Top Video. Ek Mini Katha complete film is slated to be launched on Might twenty seventh.