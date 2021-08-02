Ek Miraasan Ullu Internet Collection Forged, Actress, Liberate Date, Watch On-line

Ek Miraasan is a Hindi language internet collection. The internet collection belongs to the 18+, Drama style. Ek Miraasan internet collection liberate date is thirtieth July 2021. The entire episodes of those collection are to be had to observe on-line on Ullu App and web site. Ek Miraasan solid options Aasma Syed, Anushka Srivastava, and Sudha Chandran within the lead roles.

Ek Miraasan Tale

The day prior to this the trailer of the internet collection used to be launched at the Ullu App professional Youtube channel. The trailer of the internet collection were given 139k perspectives and three.5k likes until now. The trailer of the internet collection used to be launched with the textual content Khwaahishon ke bhanvar mein dooba hai kisi ka dil, Ek raaz se uthega parda aur tootegi sapno ki manzil. “Ek Miraasan”.

The tale revolves round a Miraasani woman named Sana. She used to be married in a high-class circle of relatives to Salim who’s impotent through start. The mum of Salim instructed Sana to are living with this truth. After a while Sana turns into the mummy of a kid.

The trailer additionally presentations that after they each have been going to Baba ki dargah as a result of they have got made a vow they have been attacked through the criminals and hearth with a pistol. To understand who’s the kid and the true reason why in the back of those assault watch the Ek Miraasan internet collection.

Ek Miraasan Internet Collection Forged

Aasma Syed

Anushka Srivastava

Sudha Chandran

Lakshay Handa

Ek Miraasan Ullu Internet Collection Main points

Name Ek Miraasan Forged Aasma Syed, Anushka Srivastava, Sudha Chandran, Lakshay Handa Style 18+, Erotic, Crime Sort Internet Collection Director up to date quickly Liberate Date 30 July 2021 On-line Video Platform (OTT) Ullu App Language Hindi

